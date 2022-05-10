What does Tony Ferguson mean by CSO?

Tony Ferguson uses the abbreviation "CSO" in all of his social media posts, meaning 'champ sh*t only'.

It also has another meaning that the lightweight fighter once highlighted. Ahead of his fight against Charles Oliveira at UFC 256, 'El Cucuy' appeared at the virtual media day and stated that he is the "CSO of the UFC," or the "chief security officer."

Here's what the former interim champion said:

"I’m the CSO of the UFC, CSO means ‘chief security officer.’ If you need something done, count on me. Reliable. I go out there and I make it happen." (h/t mmajunkie.com)

Tony Ferguson @TonyFergusonXT -CSO- # ChaaaaaaaYeaaaaah Guess Who’s Back On The Tweet Game!?! Guess How Much I Weigh, Don’t Forget The Decimal Point. Winner Wins A Pair Of Official Signed UFC Gloves -CSO- # 🥇 -CSO-# ChaaaaaaaYeaaaaah Guess Who’s Back On The Tweet Game!?! Guess How Much I Weigh, Don’t Forget The Decimal Point. Winner Wins A Pair Of Official Signed UFC Gloves-CSO-# 🥇 🎶😎🎶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # ChaaaaaaaYeaaaaah Guess Who’s Back On The Tweet Game!?! Guess How Much I Weigh, Don’t Forget The Decimal Point. Winner Wins A Pair Of Official Signed UFC Gloves 💪😎👍 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # 🥇 https://t.co/9EwxoW0Aq2

Ferguson once built a 12-fight winning streak in the UFC lightweight division, a divisional record he possesses along with former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. He also held the interim championship following his win against Kevin Lee at UFC 216.

Justin Gaethje broke Ferguson's winning streak at UFC 249 in 2020. He has lost three consecutive fights since. Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush earned lopsided decision wins against 'El Cucuy' at UFC 256 and UFC 262, respectively.

Ferguson suffered his latest loss to Michael Chandler at UFC 274 this past weekend. 'Iron' delivered arguably the best front-kick knockout in the history of the promotion in the second round of their fight.

Tony Ferguson @TonyFergusonXT 274. Had lots of fun in there, you fans are Fuckin’ wild I love this shit! Feels good to be back & hungry again. We were just getting started. Best Of Luck In Your Next Fight- Champ # ForTheLoveOfTheGame -CSO- Congratulations to @MikeChandlerMMA On his victory at UFC274. Had lots of fun in there, you fans are Fuckin’ wild I love this shit! Feels good to be back & hungry again. We were just getting started. Best Of Luck In Your Next Fight- Champ # ForTheLoveOfTheGame -CSO- Congratulations to @MikeChandlerMMA On his victory at UFC👣274. Had lots of fun in there, you fans are Fuckin’ wild I love this shit! Feels good to be back & hungry again. We were just getting started. Best Of Luck In Your Next Fight- Champ # ForTheLoveOfTheGame -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 https://t.co/cp6trgSPoX

What's next for Tony Ferguson in the UFC?

Tony Ferguson is currently 38 years old. Many believe he is on borrowed time inside the octagon, a theory that his recent performances have done little to dispel.

One might argue that 'El Cucuy' looked like his former self against Chandler in the first round of their contest. He was able to display his familiar unorthodox and high-pressure fighting style. It looked like he might finally be getting back in form before suffering the brutal knockout.

Nevertheless, Ferguson already seems to be back in training and he is not looking to retire from the sport just yet. Rather, the former interim champion is taking his setbacks as more motivation to keep on growing as a person and a fighter.

Tony Ferguson @TonyFergusonXT 🕶 -CSO- #writethatdown “It’s only when we can be at our lowest points to understand what true growth means”- Champ-CSO- “It’s only when we can be at our lowest points to understand what true growth means”- Champ 🎶🕶🎶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 #writethatdown

Despite his recent rocky run, the former The Ultimate Fighter winner is still ranked in the top 10 of the UFC lightweight division.

Edited by Harvey Leonard