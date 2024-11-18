"What a troll", "Dude is obsessed with this man" - Fans react to Tom Aspinall's hilarious 'duck and chicken' dig at Jon Jones following UFC 309

Tom Aspinall was on hand as Jon Jones successfully defended his heavyweight title for the first time at UFC 309, defeating Stipe Miocic via third-round TKO. The No.1-ranked heavyweight had angled for the opportunity to face 'Bones' leading up to the bout, however, the UFC opted to continue with the previously planned matchup featuring two legends of the sport.

Following 'Bones' victory, Aspinall once again reiterated his desire to face the heavyweight champion. The interim heavyweight champion shared a video of Jones' post-fight press conference in which he stated:

"Coming up with Jon Jones T-shirts, buying a little duck, just the little s**t that he does. He's annoying to me. He's annoying to me... The duck and chicken thing is kind of funny."

Championship Rounds shared the footage to X, captioning the post:

"Tom Aspinall just posted this video to his socials: “Which one is it Jon?” #UFC #MMA #UFC309"

Fans shared their reactions to the clip. @C1PH3Rx91 labeled Aspinall as a troll:

"What a troll 😂"

@DAMNBERT claimed Aspinall is obsessed with Jones:

"Dude is obsessed with this man"

@blondedmma suggested that Aspinall move on:

"Once again Tom has Jon’s c*ck deep in his mouth. Tom needs to move on."

@YoursTrulyJJ believes the video did not have the impact Aspinall intended:

"He didnt cook the way he thought he did with this video lmao"

Jon Jones reveals he expects big payday to face Tom Aspinall, Alex Pereira

Jon Jones had hinted at retirement leading up to UFC 309. However, he revealed that he will continue his legendary mixed martial arts career. 'Bones' shared that he expects a big payday to continue fighting and face opponents such as Tom Aspinall and Alex Pereira.

Speaking to Jon Anik following his third-round TKO victory over Stipe Miocic, the heavyweight champion was asked if he is going to compete multiple times, responding:

"I don't know. I'm at a place right now where I know that Dana, he wants what he wants. He wants some big fights and I just want to see if he's willing to compensate me. I see these guys out there making some really, really big bucks - Jake Paul, Mike Tyson and all that type of stuff."

