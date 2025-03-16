"What a true competitor would do" - Chael Sonnen drops bold take on Alex Pereira's heavyweight move and the key obstacle holding it back

Chael Sonnen recently voiced his opinion about Alex Pereira's much-discussed move to heavyweight. Sonnen also highlighted a reason why the move may not be feasible for Pereira right now.

Ad

Pereira lost his light heavyweight gold in his last fight against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313. Despite being a closely contested affair, 'Poatan' failed to do enough to retain the title. Ankalaev's effective distance management and strong strikes from short range eventually earned him a unanimous decision victory at the end of the five-round fight.

The Brazilian's much-anticipated move to heavyweight also became irrelevant after his failed bid at defending his title. However, in one of his recent Instagram videos, Sonnen mentioned that he still views Pereira as a potential three-division UFC champ. 'The American Gangster' also praised Pereira's versatility, which presents the UFC brass with the option of pitting him against heavyweights:

Ad

Trending

"Alex Pereira is the only guy in my lifetime who I believe possibly could pull off the champ-champ-champ [become a three division UFC champion]. The best case scenario, if he goes to heavyweight, he’s offered a title fight there. My belief in Pereira moving up to heavyweight is superseded [on the value] that Pereira as a piece on the chessboard would provide… It would be so helpful to have Pereira at heavyweight."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

However, Sonnen also implied that following the traditional way of a "competitor" would restrict Pereira's move to heavyweight, as it demands getting his title back in the rematch against Ankalaev:

"But all my opinions are gone if it just has to do with straight competition. Keep a guy at his weight [Pereira at light heavyweight], fight the guy he has failed against [Ankalaev], that’s what a true competitor would do."

Ad

Ad

Magomed Ankalaev made a bold prediction related to his rematch against Alex Pereira

The Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev rematch currently looks like just a matter of time, as both parties, along with the UFC brass, are on the same page regarding making the fight happen.

However, one of Ankalaev's recent X updates indicated that he is looking for a more convincing result in the rematch against Pereira. The current light heavyweight champ predicted that he would finish Pereira in their rematch:

Ad

"I'm ready for Round 6, but this time will not go for full distant [sic] let's go guys."

Check out Magomed Ankalaev's X update here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.