What type of boxer is Frank Martin? Breaking down 'The Ghost's' fighting style

Frank Martin is all set to face boxing superstar Gervonta Davis in a highly-anticipated fight, which will have Davis' WBA lightweight (135-pound) title at stake. Their 12-round professional boxing showdown will headline a fight card at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, on June 15, 2024. Many view 'Tank' as the favorite to defeat Martin and retain his title.

Nevertheless, as history has time and again taught us, it's wrong to count anyone out. No combatant is invincible. This combat sports tenet particularly holds true when the supposed underdog in a given matchup is an undefeated boxing technician like Martin. With his high-stakes clash against Davis fast approaching, today, we examine 'The Ghost's' fighting style.

What type of boxer is Frank Martin?

Frank Martin (18-0, 12 KOs) and Gervonta Davis (29-0, 27 KOs) are both southpaws with excellent boxing fundamentals. The belief is that Davis has proven his mettle against elite opposition, whereas Martin has yet to do that.

Martin has, however, exhibited composure and discipline. Trained by Derrick James (ex-trainer of Errol Spence Jr.), 'The Ghost' consistently adheres to his coach's advice, seldom deviating from the game plan.

In his most recent fight, a closely-contested unanimous decision victory over Artem Harutyunyan in July 2023, Martin's timing was self-admittedly off. Many felt Harutyunyan won the early rounds, thoroughly out-pointing his American foe. That said, after being advised by James between rounds, Martin eventually adapted well. He stopped waiting to counter and became the aggressor.

Heeding James' advice, Frank Martin increased his punch output rather than just slipping and disengaging/slipping and countering. Martin eventually closed the points gap and won the fight. Moreover, one of his biggest strengths is his impeccable footwork. True to his moniker, 'The Ghost,' he's tough to hit. He evades his opponent's punches altogether or rolls with them by using his fast feet.

A crafty pugilist, Frank Martin stays off the center line against orthodox and southpaw foes, intelligently using lateral movement. He disengages when needed and usually attacks when he has an advantageous angle, avoiding unnecessary firefights.

Akin to his upcoming opponent Gervonta Davis, Martin possesses great footwork, swift head movement, a diverse range of punches, and knockout power. The consensus is that his KO power isn't as thunderous as 'Tank's'. Regardless, he beats Davis in the aspect of volume punching. Martin throws punches in bunches, whilst also ensuring he doesn't compromise his defense too much.

Martin mustn't be discredited in regard to volume punching just because his punch output didn't live up to his own lofty standards in his previous fight. Additionally, the Detroit-born fighter has an excellent jab, which he utilizes to set up beautiful combinations, deftly demonstrating his diverse range of punches. He's at his best when working behind his jab and landing his sniper-like straight lefts.

Frank Martin can fight brilliantly at long range and is no slouch at mid-range and close range either. However, unlike 'Tank' who generally gets the better of high-risk close-range exchanges, Martin's elusive style of boxing works best when fighting at long range. His clinch work is good, but he truly shines when catching his opponent at long range either with a 1-2 or a counter left straight/cross.

Facing a fellow southpaw like Davis, in a closed-stance stylistic showdown makes for a truly fascinating matchup for Martin. His team would be banking on him out-pointing 'Tank,' who's oft-criticized for prioritizing power over volume and falling behind on the scorecards while hunting for the knockout. All things considered, 'The Ghost' most definitely has what it takes to pull off the upset.