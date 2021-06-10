What is the start time for the UFC 263 weigh-ins?

With UFC 263 being a couple of days away, it's almost time for the official weigh-ins.

The UFC 263 weigh-ins will remain closed to the public, although the event will stream live on the UFC's official channels on Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and on their website.

UFC 263 weigh-ins time in the United States

The UFC 263 weigh-ins are scheduled to take place on Friday, June 11, beginning at 8:50 a.m. (PT) in the United states of America. It is also important to note that the event begins at 9:50 a.m. according to Mountain Time as it is taking place in Arizona, which falls under the Mountain Time Zone.

UFC 263 weigh-ins time in the United Kingdom

In the United Kingdom, the event will commence at 4:50 pm (GMT) on Friday, June 11.

UFC 263 weigh-ins time in India

In India, The UFC 263 weigh-ins will start at 9.20 pm (IST) on Friday, June 11.

Who's fighting on the main card at UFC 263

UFC 263 will feature a middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori for the PPV's main event.

The co-main event of the evening will feature yet another title fight, with flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo defending his belt against Brandon Moreno for the second time.

Interestingly, both of these fights are also rematches. Marvin Vettori will look to avenge a closely contested split decision loss to Adesanya dating back to 2018.

Meanwhile, Figueiredo and Moreno fought to a majority draw last year and will be looking for a conclusive finish in their rubber matchup.

The third fight of the night will also be a five-round fight despite having no title on the line. UFC superstar Nate Diaz will make a return against third-ranked welterweight contender Leon Edwards after a hiatus of almost two years.

The UFC 263 main card will also feature another welterweight contest between legendary grappler Demian Maia and twelth-ranked Belal Muhammad.

Starting the action on the main card will be a light heavyweight contest between Paul Craig and Jamahal Hill.

