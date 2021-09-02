What does the UFC 269 fight card currently look like?

UFC 269 will take place on December 11, 2021 at a location that is yet to be announced.

Since the date is still three months away, the card has not quite been filled out. However, there are some bouts that have been confirmed or are expected to take place on the UFC 269 card.

First up, it was confirmed that Amanda Nunes will defend her UFC women's bantamweight title against Julianna Pena. The pair were scheduled to fight at UFC 265 last month. Unfortunately, the 'Lioness' tested positive for COVID-19 on in July, and the bout had to be postponed.

The bantamweight title fight gets a new date 🗓 #UFC269 pic.twitter.com/TECteZTBBi — UFC_Asia (@UFC_Asia) August 31, 2021

Another banger touted to take place at UFC 269 is the flyweight debut of former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt. He looks set to go up against No.7-ranked flyweight Kai Kara-France.

Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) is headed to a new weight class. UFC finalizing Garbrandt’s flyweight debut against Kai Kara-France (@kaikarafrance) for an event on Dec. 11, per sources. pic.twitter.com/Vni5pZL9Vp — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 3, 2021

Garbrandt last fought Rob Font in May 2021. Font put in an exceptional display of measured strikes to beat Garbrandt via a unanimous decision after five rounds.

Per AgFight, a women's flyweight bout between Gillian Robertson and Priscilla Cachoeira has also been agreed upon to take place at UFC 269.

Furthermore, Montana De La Rosa will also take on Maycee Barber in the same division, as reported by MMA Junkie.

Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier also in the works for UFC 269

Recent reports suggest that the UFC is pushing to finally book a lightweight clash between champion Charles Oliveira and number one contender Dustin Poirier. The blockbuster matchup is expected to be the UFC 269 main event.

Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier is being targeted with the lightweight title on the line at #UFC269 on Dec. 11.



Contracts have not been issued at this time but that is definitely the plan the UFC is working towards right now. #UFC https://t.co/yyABHdbOIu — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) September 1, 2021

Charles Oliveira won the vacant strap after Khabib Nurmagomedov retired. 'Do Bronx' faced Michael Chandler in the main event of UFC 262 in May.

Chandler had the Brazilian in serious trouble in round one. However, Oliveira turned the tide just seconds into the second round as he caught Michael Chandler with a stiff jab. The former Bellator champ was rocked and attempted to escape the engagement, but Oliveira capitalized well and finished the fight.

Charles Oliveira Defeats Michael Chandler Via KO To Become The New UFC Lightweight Champion 🏆#UFC262 #CharlesOliveira pic.twitter.com/WzMifSZH30 — Serretiant (@Serretiant) May 16, 2021

Meanwhile, Dustin Poirier headlined two of the year's biggest PPV events against 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor.

In their rematch at UFC 257, 'The Diamond' stunned the world by becoming the first fighter to knock the Irishman out in MMA.

The pair met for the third time in the main event of UFC 264. Towards the end of the opening round, McGregor suffered a horrific leg injury. While he was still able to ward off Dustin Poirier's ground-and-pound, the medical staff called a stop to the fight once it became apparent McGregor's left leg was broken.

Poirier was awarded the victory by way of a TKO (doctor's stoppage).

UFC 264: Dustin Poirier Vs Conor McGregor 3 Say After BREAKING His LEG 2021 pic.twitter.com/LNVtOkJ6uw — djjamaice (@djjamaice) July 11, 2021

Edited by Harvey Leonard