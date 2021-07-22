What are UFC bantamweight great T.J. Dillashaw's career earnings?

Former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw is one of the greatest fighters to ever compete at 135 pounds.

This has translated significantly well monetarily as he has a net worth of approximately $3 million, which includes his career earnings of $2,214,000 from the UFC.

He secured his biggest paychecks in his last two fights when he defeated Cody Garbrandt and lost to Henry Cejudo. His win over Garbrandt earned him a hefty $440,000 paycheck, including a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus.

T.J. Dillashaw was paid a similar amount when he dropped down to flyweight in a bid to become a champion in two weight classes. He walked away with $380,000 despite the complications caused by his failed drug test. Dillashaw was knocked out in 32 seconds and had to serve a two-year ban on top of that for his EPO usage.

However, the two years finally passed, and Dillashaw is back again. He's fighting promising bantamweight superstar Cory Sandhagen this Saturday at UFC Vegas 32.

T.J. Dillashaw vs. Cory Sandhagen: A possible number one contender's match

T.J. Dillashaw's fight against Cory Sandhagen is crucial for the bantamweight division because, barring any unexpected circumstances, the winner of this match will fight for the title.

The bantamweight title was marred by a lot of controversy of its own after the current champion Aljamain Sterling dethroned Petr Yan because of an illegal knee.

Sterling could not recover from the blow to his head and the fight came to an unfortunate end. They will likely fight for the title again after Sterling recovers from his neck surgery. Meanwhile, Sandhagen and Dillashaw have the opportunity to get the title shot they desire.

T.J. Dillashaw has added motivation to win this fight after his unceremonious departure alienated a lot of his fans. He'll want to prove that he is still the same fighter.

The 35-year-old has recaptured his belt once before, and there's a huge chance that he might do it once again if he can successfully get past 'The Sandman' this weekend.

