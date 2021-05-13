What UFC fights are there this weekend? (15th May 2021)

This weekend we will witness a huge UFC event in the spectacular UFC 262 on May 15, 2021. The card for the event promises to be dynamic through and through, right from the first fight of the night to the main event.

UFC 262 will take place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The arena will be packed to its capacity with fans, making UFC 262 the second event of the organization to bring back fans post-COVID.

We've got a busy week for you, Houston!



Mark your calendars for all the action leading up to #UFC262.



— UFC (@ufc) May 13, 2021

Early prelims for the night will begin at 18:15 EST, followed by prelims at 20:00 EST. The early prelims will be available on ESPN+ while the preliminary card will be accessible on both ESPN and ESPN+.

Furthermore, the main card for the night will begin at 22:00 EST. The main card will only be accessible through ESPN+ pay-per-view services. A monthly subscription for ESPN+ costs $5.99, whereas an annual subscription costs $59.99. Existing ESPN+ customers can purchase the PPV event for $69.99. New customers can purchase a combination of annual subscription and PPV passes for $89.99.

UFC 262 will determine the new king of the lightweight division

The throne of the lightweight division of the UFC has been vacant ever since 'The Eagle' Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement. However, that will change as the main event of UFC 262 will decide who will ascend to the 155-pound throne. The 5-round main event will feature a bout between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler for the lightweight strap.

The co-main event will also feature an explosive 155-lb matchup the the rising Beneil Dariush takes on 'El Cucuy' Tony Ferguson. Tony Ferguson will be looking to snap his losing streak and get right back into talks for title contention.

The former interim lightweight champion had been riding a 12-fight win streak before losing to Justin Gaethje in May 2020. Meanwhile, Beneil Dariush has the momentum behind him as he is currently riding a 6-fight win streak.

Here are the complete cards for UFC 262:

UFC 262: Main Card

Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler

Tony Ferguson vs Beneil Dariush

Matthew Christopher Schnell vs Rogerio Bontorin

Katlyn Chookagian vs Viviane Araujo

Shane Burgos vs Edson Barboza

UFC 262: Preliminary Card

Ronaldo Souza vs Andre Muniz

Lando Vannata vs Mike Gundy

Jordan Wright vs Jamie Pickett

Andrea Lee vs Antonina Shevchenko

UFC 262: Early Prelims

Gina Mazany vs Priscila Cachoeira

Kevin Aguilar vs Tucker Lutz

Christos Giagos vs Sean Soriano