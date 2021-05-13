Dana White reveals record-breaking UFC 262 gate numbers

The UFC has set a new gate record at the Toyota Center for the promotion's return to Houston, Texas for UFC 262, according to Dana White.

Per Dana White (@danawhite), UFC 262 has hit a $4 million gate at Toyota Center based on ticket sales, which has broke their previous record in Houston of $3.55 million. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 13, 2021

Per ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Dana White has revealed that UFC 262 is now the company's best-selling event in the Houston-based arena, as ticket sales have already hit $4 million. UFC 262 will be headlined by a lightweight championship bout between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler.

The promotion's previous gate record at the Toyota Center was $3.55 million for UFC 247. The event featured then-light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and women's flyweight titleholder Valentina Shevchenko.

Ever since Texas Governor Greg Abbott lifted all COVID-19 restrictions in March, UFC president Dana White has been vocal about wanting to host an event in Texas with fans in attendance. Once it was announced that UFC 262 will return to Houston, the event has been “sold out in minutes" according to Dana White.

After the COVID-19 pandemic has forced major American sports leagues to shut down, the UFC has been staging its events in an empty facility in the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada and on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

Last month, the UFC staged its first event in over a year with a live crowd in Jacksonville, Florida. UFC 261 also broke the all-time gate record at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

What's in store for Houston fans at UFC 262?

UFC 262 will witness the coronation of a new lightweight king as Oliveira takes on Chandler for the vacant 155-pound title. This comes after Khabib Nuramgomedov relinquished his championship after retiring from the sport earlier this year.

Oliveira, the UFC record holder for most submission wins and stoppages, is looking for another accolade in the form of the UFC lightweight title. Meanwhile, Chandler will try to ascend to the 155-pound division mountaintop after just two fights in the UFC.

The co-main event was originally to see the return of welterweight contender Leon Edwards against beloved UFC badboy Nate Diaz. However, an undisclosed injury forced Diaz to pull out, and the bout was pushed to UFC 263 on June 12 instead.

The clash between octagon veteran Tony Ferguson and surging star Beneil Dariush has been upgraded to the co-main event spot.