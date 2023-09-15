What did UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich do? Cause of arrest and other details explored

It appears as though UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich has once again found himself on the wrong side of the law.

According to KWQC, the former UFC welterweight champion was arrested for driving under the influence. The police revealed that they responded to a call after the MMA pioneer was driving on the wrong side of the road and crossed an embankment before parking his vehicle at a nearby gas station. While parking his vehicle, he caused some damage to the gas station and police arrived on scene, where they found him sleeping in the front.

While being questioned by police, the UFC Hall of Famer noted that he drank wine and refused to take any tests. Unfortunately for Pat Miletich, this was his third DUI offense as his other convictions took place in 2019 and 2021.

Despite being charged with his third DUI in 4 years, it doesn't appear as though it will affect the 55-year-old's MMA comeback as he is still scheduled to fight UFC veteran Mike Jackson on October 14. It will be his first fight since 2008, where he earned a second-round knockout win over Thomas Denny.

KWQC tweet about the DUI arrest

When did Pat Miletich win the UFC welterweight championship?

Pat Miletich etched his name in the UFC history books at UFC Brazil in 1998 as he became the promotion's inaugural welterweight champion.

The UFC Hall of Famer earned a split decision win over Mikey Burnett, which was viewed as a controversial decision at the time. He enjoyed a lengthy title reign as it lasted 931 days and saw him successfully retain his title on 4 occasions. His title defenses included a unanimous decision win over Jorge Patino, a TKO win over Andre Pederneiras and submission wins over John Alessio and Kenichi Yamamoto.

Miltech's welterweight title reign came to an end at UFC 31, which saw Carlos Newton submit him with a bulldog choke to become the first Canadian to win a UFC championship.

MMA History Today tweet about UFC Brazil 1998