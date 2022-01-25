What is the UFC's shoe deal with Dwayne Johnson? Everything you need to know

Dwayne Johnson's 'Project Rock' is the WWE superstar's line of performance apparel created in collaboration with popular clothing brand Under Armor. It will serve as the UFC's footwear partner going forward and will become part of the fight kit.

During an interview with ESPN MMA, 'The Rock' spoke about his 20-year friendship with UFC president Dana White, whom he credited for the idea of working together.

The Hollywood star said he was grateful for the exposure 'Project Rock' would gain from associating with the UFC and explained why it meant a great deal to him. He said:

"I've put so much heart, blood, sweat, and respect into the brand [Project Rock] because it's a reflection and an anchor of who I am in my DNA. But beyond I think the brand exposure and these two brands coming together, it's deeper than that to me... The fighters, the men and women, they're the hardest workers in the room. They are the ones who walk the walk. They are the champions so it's an honor and privilege for them to be wearing Project Rock."

Watch Dwayne Johnson's full interview with ESPN MMA below:

What footwear from Dwayne Johnson's 'Project Rock' will the UFC athletes be seen wearing?

Under the terms of the multi-year agreement, all UFC athletes and their respective teams will be outfitted with 'Project Rock' footwear as part of their UFC fight kits.

The kits, along with the 'Project Rock' footwear, will be worn during the official fight week activities, including open workouts, ceremonial and official weigh-ins, and on fight nights as well.

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

An honor to engineer my new BSR (Blood, Sweet & Respect) training shoes for THE Hardest Workers In The Room.

The incredible UFC athletes who WALK THE WALK.

Starting tomorrow night

Historic and global partnership between @ProjectRock & @UFC.An honor to engineer my new BSR (Blood, Sweet & Respect) training shoes for THE Hardest Workers In The Room.The incredible UFC athletes who WALK THE WALK.Starting tomorrow night #UFC270

The collaboration began this past Saturday at UFC 270 when the athletes were seen wearing 'Project Rock' footwear at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Initially, footwear provided to the UFC athletes will include 'Project Rock' BSR training shoes and 'Project Rock' slides. Starting this summer, they will be outfitted with a special edition colorway of Project Rock x UFC co-branded BSR 2 training shoes.

In a recent interview, Dwayne Johnson said:

“Every walk to the iconic Octagon by a UFC fighter is fueled with passion, mana and the deep desire to establish their dominance and Legacy. I am proud, grateful and humbled that my innovative Project Rock training shoe is now the official global footwear partner of UFC. Being ‘the hardest worker in the room’ isn’t just a catchy slogan. It’s my life. But it’s not just my life. It’s the life and soul of every man and woman that competes in UFC. They are the hardest workers in the room."

Kim Bhasin @KimBhasin



This brings his Under Armour shoes to fight-week events, weigh-ins and walkouts. There'll also be co-branded footwear released later this year.

@TheRock @ufc

Dwayne Johnson's Project Rock has signed a multiyear deal with the UFC.This brings his Under Armour shoes to fight-week events, weigh-ins and walkouts. There'll also be co-branded footwear released later this year.

