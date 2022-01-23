Who won the UFC fight last night (22nd January 2022)?

Francis Ngannou exited UFC 270 in the same manner he arrived – with the UFC heavyweight title around his waist.

Against all odds, 'The Predator' went the distance with Ciryl Gane and landed on the triumphant side of a unanimous decision. Surprisingly, Ngannou relied on his wrestling and ground game to neutralize Gane's striking in the second half of the contest.

The win came with massive implications for Ngannou's career moving forward. The reigning champ is entangled in a contract dispute with the UFC brass and a loss would've put him in a precarious position.

In the co-main event, Deiveson Figueiredo reclaimed the UFC flyweight title against Brandon Moreno in a championship trilogy bout. After five rounds of competitive action, the Brazilian scored a unanimous decision victory, extending his rivalry with Moreno.

UFC @ufc



[ @Daico_Deiveson | #UFC270 ] THE GOD OF WAR RECAPTURES THE BELT

Figueiredo and Moreno now find themselves in a rare situation. A fourth fight between them could happen somewhere down the road as they each have wins over one another. Their first encounter at UFC 256, of course, ended in a majority draw.

Acrobatic rising star Michel Pereira earned his fourth consecutive win and his third straight unanimous decision victory against Andre Fialho on the main card. After a slow start, the 28-year-old welterweight standout made adjustments in rounds two and three to gain the favor of the judges.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



Said Nurmagomedov snatched the neck REAL FAST. IN NO TIME AT ALL! THE HYPE IS REAL! #UFC270

In the bantamweight division, Said Nurmagomedov made short work of Cody Stamann. The Dagestani submitted Stamann with a guillotine choke at the 0:47 mark of the first round to improve his UFC record to 4-1.

Finally, the main card opener saw an exciting welterweight showdown between Michael Morales and Trevin Giles. Morales, who earned a UFC deal on an episode of Dana White’s Contender Series in 2021, won via TKO at 4:06 of the first round.

UFC 270 card and results

Main Card

Francis Ngannou (C) def. Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Brandon Moreno (C) via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)

Michel Pereira def. Andre Fialho via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Said Nurmagomedov def. Cody Stamann via submission (Round 1)

Michael Morales def. Trevin Giles via TKO (Round 1)

Preliminary Card

Victory Henry def. Raoni Barcelos via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Jack Della def. Pete Rodriguez via TKO (Round 1)

Tony Gravely def. Saimon Oliveira via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Matt Frevola def. Genaro Valdez via TKO (Round 1)

Vanessa Demopoulos def. Silvana Gomez Juarez via submission (Round 1)

Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Kay Hansen via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Edited by C. Naik