What is Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin, Usman Nurmagomedov's Bellator record?

Usman Nurmagomedov is the younger cousin of UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov. The 24-year-old has fought four times in Bellator, winning all of his bouts. He also boasts a perfect 15-0 professional MMA record.

Nurmagomedov made his Bellator debut at Bellator 255 in early 2021. The Russian faced Mike Hamel and won via unanimous decision after three rounds of fighting.

The 24-year-old's second bout in the organization was against Luis Muro. Nurmagomedov finished his opponent with an impressive knee in the very first round of the fight. This would be the start of a familiar pattern for the Russian, who ended his next two bouts in the first round.

Patrik Pietila and Christopher Gonzalez were both submitted in round one by Nurmagomedov, with the young Russian now closer than ever to a much-deserved title shot.

Watch Usman Nurmagomedov's latest submission win here:

The 24-year-old is showing signs of following in his cousin's footsteps, but first he will be keen to get a shot at the Bellator belt. If Usman Nurmagomedov was to win the Bellator strap, it probably wouldn't be long before he makes his UFC debut to further match Khabib Nurmagomedov's legacy.

How old was Usman Nurmagomedov when debuting in professional MMA?

Nurmagomedov made his professional MMA debut back in 2017 against Imran Abdiev at MPF: Young Talents Cup 2017. Nurmagomedov was a month shy of 19 at the time, which is an early start in professional MMA.

The bout against Abdiev was the only time the 24-year-old fought in MMA as an 18-year-old. His next two bouts came in 2018, where Nurmagomedov beat both Dmitriy Berestovskiy and Issei Moriyama in round one.

The young MMA fighter is yet to compete in the UFC. However, he has fought in other highly rated organizations such as Bellator and UAE Warriors during his professional career.

The Russian fought twice in UAE Warriors, beating both Roman Golovinov and Jerry Kvarnstrom in the very first round. As mentioned, the 24-year-old is unbeaten in his professional MMA career and has a 4-0 record in Bellator.

