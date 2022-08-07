What is the Von Flue choke and which fighters have executed it in the UFC?

The Von Flue choke is an elusive submission not just in the UFC but all of MMA. The hard-to-execute finisher is used as a counter to a guillotine. As the name suggests, the sneaky counter is named after former MMA fighter Jason Von Flue.

To execute this counter, a fighter under the threat of a guillotine choke will have to switch to side control, secure an underhook and lock both hands. The fighter must then pressurize their shoulder onto the opponent's neck to complete the choke.

Watch a tutorial on how to execute the Von Flue choke below:

'Livewire' first introduced the world to the devious counter while competing in World Extreme Cagefighting in 2003. The American replicated his success with the choke in his UFC debut at UFC Fight Night 3 against Alex Karalexis.

Only a handful of athletes have had success pulling off the submission. Even though named after 'Livewire', it is Ovince Saint Preux who has had the most success with the choke. The light heavyweight successfully pulled off the move on four occasions.

Check out Ovince Saint Preux's execution of the choke below:

Long-time UFC commentator Joe Rogan has even called the move the OSP choke on many occasions, respecting Saint Preux's proficiency with the move.

Featherweight fighter Jordan Rinaldi executed the submission in his Fight Night 114 fight against Alvaro Herrera. Recently at UFC 260, Alonzo Menifield paved his path to victory against Fabio Cherant using this shoulder choke.

On Saturday night's Santos vs. Hill fight card, Cory McKenna used the tricky submission in her triumph over Miranda Granger.

Cory McKenna became the first woman in UFC to finish a fight via Von Flue choke

Cory Mckenna made history at Fight Night: Santos vs. Hill, as she finished Miranda Granger one minute into round two using a Von Flue choke. With the win, 'Poppins' extended her pro record to 7-2.

The close initial round ended with McKenna almost putting away 'Danger' with an arm triangle. The beginning of the end came when Granger's high kick on the Welshwoman got caught up. 'Poppins' used the leg grip to force the American to the mat.

Once Miranda Granger attempted a guillotine off her back, it was all but over for the American strawweight. Sensing the opportunity, McKenna immediately applied the shoulder choke counter, which forced a tap out of 'Danger'.

In the post-fight press conference, 'Poppins' stated that she decided to fully commit to the history-making choke after hearing her opponent communicating with her corner that she was in trouble:

"First I was like, 'okay I'm here, I'll give it a try'... Then I heard her corner freaking out... and then she shouted at her corner like 'I'm trying to get out' and I was like 'ohh! this is deep!' and then, yeah. I've never finished a Von Flue before and I was like 'oh this would be pretty cool.'"

Watch Cory McKenna discuss her historic finish below:

