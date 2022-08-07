Who won the UFC fight last night (6th August 2022)?

UFC Vegas 59 was the first event in eight years to see a 100% finish rate, with every single fight on the card ending via knockout or submission.

In the main event, Jamahal Hill solidified his status as a toplight heavyweight contender, scoring a quality win against former title challenger Thiago Santos. 'Sweet Dreams' was dragged into the deep waters, but still came away with a stoppage victory in the fourth round.

The up-and-coming 31-year-old extended his streak to three wins. Prior to the event, Hill took out Jimmy Crute and Johnny Walker, each with first-round KOs, in back-to-back outings.

The co-main event saw a resurgence of Geoff Neal, who now has two consecutive wins under his belt. He became the first man to stop Vicente Luque after handing the Brazilian an absolute beating. 'Handz of Steel' improved to 15-4 and is expected to receive a rankings boost in the welterweight division.

Vegas 59 also hosted the finale of The Ultimate Fighter Season 30. Heavyweight Mohammed Usman earned a coveted UFC contract, defeating his Team Julianna Pena squadmate Zac Pauga via KO.

Juliana Miller also emerged as the season's champ in the women's flyweight division. The 26-year-old prospect utilized her grappling to overwhelm Brogan Walker and secure the TKO win in the third round.

In the heavyweight division, Serghei Spivac also strung together two straight after putting away Augusto Sakai in round two. The Maldovan improved to 15-3 with the victory.

Finally, a lightweight bout between Terrance McKinney and Erick Gonzalez opened the show's main card. McKinney, who had his momentum derailed by Drew Dober in March, bounced back with an impressive submission win in the opening round.

UFC Vegas 59 full card results

Main Card

Jamahal Hill def. Thiago Santos via fourth-round TKO (2:31)

Geoff Neal def. Vicente Luque via third-round KO (2:01)

Mohammed Usman def. Zac Pauga via second-round KO (0:36)

Juliana Miller def. Brogan Walker via third-round TKO (3:58)

Serghei Spivac def. Augusto Sakai via second-round TKO (3:42)

Terrance McKinney def. Erick Gonzalez via first-round sub (RNC) ( 2:17)

Preliminary Card

Michal Oleksiejczuk def. Sam Alvey via first-round KO (1:56)

Bryan Battle def. Takashi Sato via first-round KO (0:44)

Cory McKenna def. Miranda Granger via sub (von flue choke) (R2, 1:03)

Mayra Bueno Silva def. Stephanie Egger via sub (armbar) (R1, 1:17)

