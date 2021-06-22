What weight class is Conor McGregor in the UFC 3 video game?

Conor McGregor features in three separate weight classes in the third edition of EA Sports’ popular UFC franchise.

In the game, McGregor can be used as a playable character in the featherweight, lightweight and welterweight divisions. The Irishman also adorns the cover of the video game.

Conor McGregor's character in the game has the highest striking attributes in the entire featherweight and lightweight divisions.

In the featherweight division, Max Holloway has the highest striking attributes after the Irishman.

In the 155-pound division, McGregor's upcoming opponent Dustin Poirier has the second-best striking attributes alongside Tony Ferguson and Nate Diaz.

Interestingly, McGregor's striking attributes are also better than legendary martial artist Bruce Lee in the game.

EA Sports also celebrated Conor McGregor's return to MMA in 2018 with the launch of EA SPORTS™ UFC 3 Notorious Edition. The special edition of the game was announced ahead of the Irishman's fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

Conor McGregor looking to shine again at UFC 264

Conor McGregor will be desperate to defeat Dustin Poirier in their rivalry-settling trilogy fight at UFC 264. McGregor's recent form hasn't been impressive, with the Irishman only winning one of his last three fights.

Since winning the lightweight title back in 2016, Conor McGregor has failed to win a single fight in the division. He was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in 2018 and knocked out by Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 in January earlier this year.

Here's the official promo for Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3. The biggest fight of the summer. Less than a month away. #UFC264pic.twitter.com/VOVrMA430a — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) June 14, 2021

Conor McGregor recently spoke about his upcoming fight with Poirier. He said the following-

"All the marbles are on the line. I'm here training very, very hard. I'm about to go for my second session of the day. I'm in great condition already. I beat him in the original bout. I lost in the rematch. We've got a trilogy, I've got a few little adjustments to make. I feel very, very confident. I'm very focused and driven. And I'll go in there and put on one hell of a performance and get it back on July 10th."

The trilogy fight against Poirier is the Irishman's best chance to redeem himself as a top contender in the stacked UFC lightweight division.

