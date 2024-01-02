What is WWE star Emily Andzulis a.k.a. Ivy Nile's MMA record? The pro wrestler was asked not to use her fighting skills against Shayna Baszler

Emily Andzulis, known by her ring name Ivy Nile, has recently joined the female roster of WWE RAW.

Before moving to the main roster, 'The Pitbull' spent nearly three years in WWE NXT alongside the Creed Brothers. She also had a short stint in NXT UK, where her bid to challenge Meiko Satomura for the NXT UK women's championship did not result in success.

Andzulis initially garnered attention through her appearance and victory in NBC's sports game show, 'The Titan Games,' hosted by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. Following a WWE tryout in April 2019, she began her training at the JPWA Academy in Knoxville, which is owned by WWE legends Kane and Dr. Tom Prichard.

The 31-year-old WWE talent also had a stint in MMA before joining the professional wrestling promotion in January 2020. Andzulis competed in one amateur MMA flyweight fight, facing a defeat against Shay Holland in January 2018 for the Valor Fights promotion in Knoxville.

According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live (via Wrestling Inc), Ivy Nile purportedly received instructions to refrain from showcasing her MMA and fighting expertise during her RAW Underground match with Shayna Baszler in August 2020.

The report indicates that officials advised 'The Pitbull' to act as if she were unfamiliar with ring techniques, as the plan was for Baszler to dominate the encounter. However, no explanation was provided for WWE's decision to discourage Andzulis from utilizing the skills during the showdown.

Did Emily Andzulis triumph over Rhea Ripley in their recent clash?

Emily Andzulis a.k.a. Ivy Nile, displayed great determination in her match against Rhea Ripley on Monday. However, Ripley managed to successfully defend her WWE women's world championship during the Day 1 edition of WWE Raw, delivering a powerful 'Riptide' that drove the Diamond Mine member onto the mat, resulting in a pinfall.

During the post-fight interview with WWE, Nile discussed her loss, affirming that she deserves to be in the WWE:

"I didn’t come out with the win tonight, but the one thing I did prove is that I belong here. I belong with the best, I belong to compete with the best, and I’m gonna show that every single week here on RAW, that I belong."

