Who is Ivy Nile? Meet RAW's newest addition to the roster

Ivy Nile is the newest addition to WWE RAW’s female roster. The 31-year-old star wrestled on the red brand this week. Nile competed in the battle royal to determine the next challenger to Rhea Ripley’s Women’s World Championship at Survivor Series 2023.

For those unaware, Ivy Nile is one-third of the Diamond Mine stable. She was a part of WWE NXT alongside the Creed Brothers for nearly three years before the trio was moved to the main roster. Nile also had a brief stint in NXT UK, where she unsuccessfully challenged Meiko Satomura for the NXT UK Women's Championship.

The real-life Emily Andzulis initially gained recognition for her appearance and victory in NBC's sports game show, The Titan Games, hosted by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. She also had a career in MMA prior to signing with WWE. She joined WWE in January 2020 and made her NXT debut at their February 21 house show.

Nile was introduced as the newest member of the Diamond Mine by Malcom Bivens, now known as Stokely Hathaway, on the September 14, 2021, episode of NXT. She remained with Julius and Brutus Creed after the rest of the faction members were released from their contracts.

The trio became the newest member of WWE RAW after signing their contracts this week. The contract signing was overseen by the RAW General Manager Adam Pearce, who booked a match between the Creed Brothers and DIY for the night. Fans can check out the match results here.

Did Ivy Nile win the battle royal on WWE RAW?

Ivy Nile competed in the battle royal for the opportunity to take on Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship at Survivor Series 2023. She showed her strength by military pressing Katana Chance before throwing her outside of the ring.

Unfortunately, the former NXT Superstar was not able to secure the win in the match and was eliminated by Nia Jax. The match eventually got down to Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. The 29-year-old Stark eliminated Baszler with a DDT on the apron.

She will go one-on-one against Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship at WWE Survivor Series 2023. Click here to read why Zoey Stark won the battle royal on WWE RAW this week.

