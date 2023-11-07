WWE RAW just signed three major names

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, former NXT Tag Team Champions Brutus Creed and Julius Creed along with Ivy Nile were revealed as the newest members of the red brand.

Known as Diamond Mine, they made their main roster debut last week during a tag team match against Chad Gable and Otis of The Alpha Academy, which they won. The following night, they competed in a Tables, Ladders & Scares match at NXT Halloween Havoc against Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo, which they won.

On RAW this week, WWE aired a video package of Diamond Mine to hype them up. It was then shown that they signed a contract backstage with Adam Peace to be a part of the RAW roster. They were then interrupted by Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano of DIY, and a tag team match between them and The Creed Brothers was set for the show.

Expand Tweet

Ivy Nile also made her WWE RAW in-ring debut by competing in the women's battle royal for an opportunity at Rhea Ripley's Woman's World Championship. Brutus and Julius Creed emerged victorious in their second RAW match, as they defeated DIY after an interference from Ludwig Kaiser.

Are you excited for Diamond Mine's run on WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments below!

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here