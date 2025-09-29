What is Youssef Zalal’s religion? Inside the UFC star’s faith and heritage

Youssef Zalal is currently one of the rising fighters in the UFC featherweight division. He is set to face Josh Emmett this weekend at UFC 320.

Zalal is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Calvin Kattar, while Emmett lost to Lerone Murphy in his last fight. As we approach the bout, let’s take a closer look at Zalal's religion and beliefs.

What is Youssef Zalal's religion?

Youssef Zalal was born on Sept. 4, 1996, in Casablanca, Morocco. He comes from a devout Muslim family who grew up in Morocco before moving to the United States at the age of 15. Zalal is notable for being the first Moroccan fighter in the UFC, making his debut in February 2020. However, after experiencing a challenging period, Zalal was released from the promotion.

In March 2024 at UFC Vegas 89, Zalal made his return to the promotion following an impressive performance in a regional circuit. When interviewed by Arab News about his comeback, the Moroccan fighter spoke about how he draws strength from his unwavering faith in his religion, which has guided him through difficult times.

The holy month of Ramadan holds special significance for Zalal, a devout Muslim. In an interview after his UFC debut, the Moroccan-born fighter discussed how he spends his days during this sacred month.

Speaking with The MMA Report, Zalal shared:

"My family and my coaches all know, like on Ramadan, like the month, I just basically focus on family and giving back, and that's it. Not doing a whole lot and kind of just letting the body rest, to be honest, but I don't wanna sound [like] the guy that I need rest. I don't, but I'm saying it's just that one day, like that month, I don't have no food, no water... So, that's the only time I would just focus on my family and enjoy my family for a little bit."

Check out Youssef Zalal's comments below (0:31):

