UFC Vegas 89: Amanda Ribas vs. Rose Namajunas: Full Results

UFC Vegas 89 is in the books. The 10th UFC event of the year took place on March 23 at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fighters from eight divisions showed their talent inside the octagon. Let's take a closer look at the event results.

In the main event, No.8-ranked women's flyweight contender Amanda Ribas fought former two-time UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas. Having altered between wins and losses in her last six UFC appearances, Ribas attempted to get her second straight win against the most notable opponent of her career so far.

Namajunas is one of the most famous female fighters on the UFC roster. 'Thug' holds victories over some of the most accomplished fighters like Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Jessica Andrade, and Zhang Weili, to name a few.

Namajunas moved up to flyweight after losing the 115-pound title to Carla Esparza but came up short in her divisional debut against Manon Fiorot.

Both women approached the fight cautiously but Namajunas appeared to have an upper hand in the early rounds, outstriking Ribas. However, the Brazilian picked up the pace as the fight progressed.

After five rounds of back-and-forth action, Namajunas did enough to convince the judges and walked away with a unanimous decision victory.

The co-main event was a clash between heavyweights Karl Williams and Justin Tafa. In the classic grappler vs. striker matchup, Tafa tried to stay on his feet as Williams found consistent success in dragging him to the ground.

Although Tafa had his moments, Williams outworked him by a wide margin, winning the fight by unanimous decision. He outstruck Tafa 123 to 27 in terms of total strikes landed and was successful in seven of 12 takedown attempts. The 34-year-old improved his professional MMA record to 10-1 with a three-fight unbeaten run in the UFC.

Furthermore, featherweight contender Youssef Zalal, who was cut from the UFC roster in 2022, scored a dominant submission win over Billy Quarantillo in his first fight back in the promotion.

Young prospects shine at UFC Vegas 89

Undefeated bantamweight prospect Payton Talbott fought fellow young contender and Dricus du Plessis' teammate Cameron Saaiman on the main card. Talbott controlled the range effectively and proved to be a level above Saaiman in terms of striking, battering him for the majority of Round 1.

Payton put the South African away in the first minute of Round 2 with vicious follow-up strikes after dropping him with a left hook.

Meanwhile, Mexico's Fernando Padilla spoiled newcomer Luis Pajuelo's promotional debut with a quick Round 1 submission win. The victory helped him bounce back from the sole UFC loss of his career against Kyle Nelson at the Noche UFC event in September 2023.

In another main card fight, former Glendale Fighting Club standout Edmen Shabazyan got back to winning ways with a first-round TKO win over A.J. Dobson.

Come-from-behind submission win, first-ever DQ for biting an opponent, and more from UFC Vegas 89

In the UFC Vegas 89 featured prelim bout, Trey Ogden defeated Kurt Holobaugh by unanimous decision. In his last outing, Ogden was stripped of the opportunity to score a legitimate victory after dominating his opponent due to the referee's premature intervention.

Nothing was left to chance this time as Ogden won all three rounds convincingly by outworking his opponent in both striking and grappling.

In a clash of featherweights, Julian Erosa was dangerously close to getting finished before pulling off a submission win over Ricardo Ramos. The Brazilian knocked Erosa down with a powerful right early in Round 1 and appeared to be dominating on the ground as well.

However, Erosa recovered quickly and sunk in a guillotine as Ramos attempted a double-leg takedown. Ramos tapped and Erosa got back in the win column after losing two of his most recent outings.

In one of the weirdest incidents in recent memory, Igor Severino bit Andre Lima on the arm and lost the flyweight fight via disqualification. He was promptly removed from the UFC roster.

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman's brother Mohammed Usman suffered his first UFC defeat at the hands of Mick Parkin in the first fight of the night.

Catch full event results below:

Main Card

Women's flyweight - Rose Namajunas def. Amanda Ribas via unanimous decision (49-46 X 2, 48-47)

Heavyweight - Karl Williams def. Justin Tafa via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28)

Middleweight - Edmen Shahbazyan def. A.J. Dobson via TKO (R1, 4:33)

Bantamweight - Payton Talbott def. Cameron Saaiman via KO (R2, 0:21)

Featherweight - Youssef Zalal def. Billy Quarantillo via submission (Rear-naked choke) (R2, 1:50)

Featherweight - Fernando Padilla def. Luis Pajuelo via submission (D'Arce choke) (R1, 2:45)

Preliminary Card

Lightweight - Trey Ogden def. Kurt Holobaugh via unanimous decision (30-27 X 3)

Featherweight - Julian Erosa def. Ricardo Ramos via submission (Guillotine choke) (R1, 2:15)

Bantamweight - Miles Johns def. Cody Gibson via unanimous decision (30-27 X 3)

Featherweight - Jarno Errens def. Steven Nguyen via unanimous decision (30-27 X 3)

Women's bantamweight - Dariya Zheleznykova def. Montserrat Rendon via unanimous decision (29-28 X 3)

Flyweight - Andre Lima def. Igor Severino via disqualification (Biting the opponent) (R2, 2:52)

Heavyweight - Mick Parkin def. Mohammed Usman via unanimous decision (29-28 X 3)