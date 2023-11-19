Fans want Dana White to pay Trey Ogden win bonus after referee's blunder costs him Nikolas Motta fight

Fans appealed to UFC CEO Dana White to pay a win bonus to lightweight fighter Trey Ogden. He was denied a phenomenal stoppage finish at the UFC Vegas 82 event due to referee Mike Beltran’s error.

Apart from getting hurt in round two, Trey Ogden was in control of the fight as his opponent Nikolas Motta, struggled to launch meaningful offense for the majority of the three-round contest.

Ogden caught Motta in an arm triangle in the third round, and Mike Beltran intervened to stop the contest. Motta, who did not tap out, protested the stoppage, and the fight was ruled a no-contest.

Referee Mike Beltran has been heavily criticized for the blunder. While speaking at the UFC Vegas 82 post-fight press conference, Trey Ogden opined that he deserved the win bonus. He said:

“I’m just trying to keep my composure and be a professional. Life happens… I’m no stranger to adversity... BUT this one hurts! Records are records, numbers are numbers. But I really hope I get my win purse because I deserve it. I won all three rounds and with two minutes left in the fight, I’m in mount and in an arm triangle and the referee went on to stop the fight.”

He added:

“Even if the arm triangle didn’t submit him, I was in the mount. I would have stayed in mount till the end of the fight and I would have won the fight and got paid. There is a tremendous amount of sacrifice that goes into this game and in this sport for me and my family… and financial sacrifice… I did nothing wrong. I did my job, I fought as hard as I could. It was an exciting fight, it was a tough fight and I won!”

MMA fans sided with Trey Ogden and appealed to UFC CEO Dana White to pay him a win bonus.

