When Al Foran’s hilarious mimicry of Conor McGregor, Mike Tyson and Katie Taylor left Anthony Joshua in splits

Humor, as they say, is the spice of life, and Al Foran proved it with a masterful impression of Katie Taylor, leaving former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in splits.

When Foran met 'AJ' in 2019, the internet personality let out his funny side, interacting with the former heavyweight kingpin in Robert De Niro's voice.

The mimic then switched to doing impressions of various athletes, beginning with Mike Tyson, followed by a masterful imitation of UFC legend Conor McGregor.

He then continued his performance by mimicking various other popular sporting figures, including lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and soccer legend Rio Ferdinand.

However, what made Joshua burst out laughing deliriously was Foran's surprisingly good impression of undisputed lightweight queen Katie Taylor.

Watch Al Foran's celebrity impressions below:

Al Foran's immense talent has netted him a sizeable fan following on social media. He boasts around 130,000 followers on X and 117,000 on Instagram. He also has a subscriber base of about 25,000 on YouTube.

Taylor is scheduled to rematch undisputed junior welterweight champion Chantelle Cameron on 25 November at the 3Arena in Dublin after her first campaign against the Englishwoman ended in a majority decision loss.

Taylor holds a professional record of 22-1. She is a multi-time world champion and an Olympic gold medalist at the amateur level. The 37-year-old is arguably one of the greatest female boxers of all time.

Katie Taylor confident of victory in rematch against Chantelle Cameron

Katie Taylor lost her original meeting against Chantelle Cameron, and as such, she will be coming in as the underdog for the rematch. As per Covers, Cameron is a -185 favorite for the match-up, with Taylor as the +150 underdog.

However, the undisputed lightweight queen sees the rematch going her way. In a promotional segment for the fight, she said:

"People are going to see a different me in this fight. I can't wait to step in there and showcase [that] I was absolutely born to fight... Chantelle Cameron to me is just another fighter, this is going to be a very convincing one for me."

Catch Katie Taylor's comments below:

A win in Dublin would net Taylor retribution for her only career loss. The 37-year-old sees the rematch as the most important fight of her career so far.