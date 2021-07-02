When was Alexander Gustafsson's last fight?

UFC fighter Alexander Gustafsson's last fight in the octagon took place on 26 July 2020 in Abu Dhabi. It was the Swedish fighter's debut fight in the UFC's heavyweight division. The fight card was headlined by a middleweight bout between Robert Whittaker and Darren Till.

'The Mauler' fought UFC veteran Fabricio Werdum in a three-round fight. Things did not work out well for Gustafsson that night as he was submitted by the Brazilian fighter in the opening round of the fight with an armbar.

Before making his heavyweight debut, Alexander Gustafsson used to compete in the light heavyweight division of the UFC.

The 34-year-old debuted in the UFC all the way back in November 2009 at UFC 105. Gustafsson knocked Jared Hamman out in the first round of the bout. The Swedish fighter's next fight was in April 2010 against Phil Davis at UFC 112, which Gustafsson lost via submission.

'The Mauler' recovered from his loss and went on a six-fight winning streak to meet Jon Jones in the octagon for light heavyweight gold at UFC 165. What followed was one of the greatest fights in UFC history, let alone the 205-pound division. The 34-year-old gave 'Bones' the toughest test of his career as the two went back-and-forth for five hard rounds. Jones managed to edge out a unanimous decision victory with the three judges scoring the contest 48-47, 48-47, and 49-46 in 'Bones' favor.

The first encounter between Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson was so iconic that the UFC inducted it into its Hall of Fame.

Alexander Gustafsson will move back to light heavyweight for his next fight

Former UFC title challenger Alexander Gustafsson will be returning to the octagon on September 4 against Paul Craig. The fight will take place in the light division of the UFC.

Alexander Gustafsson had announced his retirement from the promotion back in June 2019 after suffering a loss to Anthony Smith.

But 'The Mauler' could not stay away from the game for long and returned to the octagon last year in July against Fabricio Werdum. The 34-year-old lost the fight via submission.

Craig has been undefeated in his last five fights. In his last outing at UFC 263, 'The Bear Jew' finished undefeated rising prospect Jamahal Hill via TKO.

Edited by Avinash Tewari