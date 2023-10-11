When did Alexander Volkanovski get a surgery? Implications for last-minute UFC 294 showdown with Islam Makhachev

Alexander Volkanovski has just stunned the MMA world by agreeing to step in on short-notice against Islam Makhachev at UFC 294. His decision comes off the heels of former lightweight titleholder Charles Oliveira withdrawing from the matchup after sustaining a cut in the fifth round of an intense sparring session.

The bout, like Oliveira's own cancelled fight with Makhachev, will be a rematch of the Australian phenom's first encounter with the Dagestani great. Unfortunately, Alexander Volkanovski will face him under suboptimal circumstances. Not only is Makhachev the only man to beat him in the UFC, but he is also fresh off a surgery.

After making short work of Yair Rodriguez in one of his most impressive featherweight title defenses to date, Alexander Volkanovski revealed that he was in need of surgery. He underwent surgery on his left arm in late July, before subjecting himself to six weeks of rehab.

While the featherweight champion didn't disclose the nature of his injury, he claimed that the surgery wasn't done for anything severe, emphasizing that there were no broken bones in his left arm. Regardless, this does not bode well for 'The Great's' chances against Islam Makhachev.

Not only is Volkanovski coming off of a surgery, but he also hasn't had adequate time to prepare for the only man to have ever beaten him under the UFC banner. Furthermore, he was reportedly preparing for a featherweight title defense against Ilia Topuria, which was rumored to have been on track for UFC 297.

Thus, he will have insufficient time to bulk up to a proper 155-pound frame, with just 10 days. Worse still, he will be suffering from the jet lag of sudden travel to another country. Regardless, 'The Great' is up to the task and hopes to shock the MMA world by scoring one of several upsets that have taken 2023 by storm.

Alexander Volkanovski is the first UFC fighter to be given the chance to become a double champion twice

The only simultaneous two-division champions in UFC history are Conor McGregor, Amanda Nunes, Daniel Cormier and Henry Cejudo. Both Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski failed in their initial attempts at achieving double champion immortality.

However, with his rematch against Islam Makhachev set for the lightweight title, Volkanovski has become the first UFC fighter to receive a second crack at becoming a simultaneous two-division champion in the promotion.