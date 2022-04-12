When is Amanda Nunes likely to have a rematch against Julianna Pena?

The much-anticipated rematch between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena is expected to take place sometime between July and August.

Pena shocked the world last December, causing a massive upset when her and Nunes met at UFC 269. The 32-year-old earned a second-round submission win to become the UFC women's bantamweight champion. In doing so, she handed Nunes her first loss in over seven years.

is the NEW UFC BW champion #UFC269 The biggest upset in UFC 𝐇𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘! @VenezuelanVixen is the NEW UFC BW champion The biggest upset in UFC 𝐇𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘! @VenezuelanVixen is the NEW UFC BW champion 👑 #UFC269 https://t.co/5nxFJQP44a

Pena and Nunes will feature as coaches for The Ultimate Fighter season 30, which is set to start airing on May 3. The show will culminate with the pair colliding in their rematch for the bantamweight title. However, no specific date for the fight has been finalized.

Nunes currently boasts a professional record of 21-5. Pena, on the other hand, has a record of 11-4. Fans are hyped to see the rematch go down sooner rather than later.

After UFC 269, UFC president Dana White claimed that Pena vs. Nunes 2 will be the biggest fight in women's MMA history. In an interview with ESPN MMA, he said:

"The Pena rematch with Nunes will probably be the biggest women's fight of all time. That rematch would be the biggest women's fight of all time. Ronda Rousey and Holly is the one right now. In every way it could possibly be, it will. I do not think it, but I know it. It will crush that fight."

Watch Dana White talk to ESPN's Brett Okamoto after UFC 269:

Amanda Nunes is the favorite to beat Julianna Pena in their rematch

Despite her loss at UFC 269, 'The Lioness' remains the betting favorite to win her rematch against Julianna Pena.

The 33-year-old has been one of the most dominant champions in the history of the UFC. It is understandable why the bookmakers favor her to get the better of 'The Venezuelan Vixen' in their second fight.

However, Nunes will have to come up with a better gameplan if she is to get her belt back. Julianna Pena out-fought the champion in their first fight. It had been a while since Nunes faced any sort of adversity inside the octagon. She seemed to crumble when Pena presented a challenge she hadn't faced in a long time.

It will be interesting to see if Amanda Nunes can once against prove her championship mettle and regain her bantamweight title from Julianna Pena when they share the octagon again.

