When is Amanda Nunes' next fight?

UFC women's bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes is scheduled to face bantamweight contender Julianna Pena in the co-main event at UFC 265 on August 7, 2021. The event will take place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Julianna Pena earned her title shot through a late submission victory over Sara McMann in January 2021. Pena outclassed her opponent in the striking department. Although Sara McMann took Pena down thrice, Julianna Pena used her only takedown to finish the fight. She shot for it early in round three and secured guard with Sara McMann against the fence.

Julianna Pena then dished out vicious ground-and-pound as Sara McMann attempted to wriggle her way out of the position. As she tried to stand up, Julianna Pena took control of McMann's back and threw heavy strikes before scrambling down and attempting a rear-naked choke. She locked in the choke and submitted Sara McMann with just 1:20 left on the clock.

Pena is currently the fifth-ranked bantamweight on the UFC's roster. Her fight against Amanda Nunes will be her first shot at the title.

When did Amanda Nunes last fight?

Amanda Nunes last fought Megan Anderson at UFC 259 in March 2021. She defended her featherweight title against the Australian, marking her second successful defense of the featherweight belt since winning it from Cris Cyborg in 2018.

'The Lioness' further established her position as one of the greatest mixed martial artists after making quick work of Megan Anderson.

The fight started with both fighters taking their time to measure the distance between them and look for opportunities. Amanda Nunes opened up the striking with a quick low kick. Megan Anderson, too, attempted a strike of her own - only to be met by a swift response from Amanda Nunes, who attempted to clinch and spoil and advances made by her opponent. This strategy helped Amanda Nunes deal with Megan Anderson's significant reach advantage.

In a subsequent exchange, Amanda Nunes caught Megan Anderson with a slamming right overhand. Anderson was visibly rocked, and 'The Lioness' jumped at the opportunity to finish the fight.

Megan Anderson fell to the ground, following which Nunes scrambled and locked in a triangle armbar. She won the fight in just 2:03 of the first round.

