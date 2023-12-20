When Anthony Joshua bought his girlfriend $635,863 worth penthouse in London

Anthony Joshua is all set to compete inside the squared circle at the highly-anticipated 'Day of Reckoning' boxing event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this weekend. There's been speculation that his son, Joseph Joshua, could be in attendance at the event.

Ahead of the boxing superstar's much-awaited return, certain sections of the combat sports community have recalled his affinity for and generosity towards his family and friends. A shining example of the same was the time he spent lavishly to purchase a house for his ex-girlfriend/ex-partner.

The ex-girlfriend in question is yoga instructor and dance teacher Nicole Osbourne, who's largely stayed away from the spotlight. She's the mother of Joseph Joshua, who was born in 2015.

Moreover, 'AJ' chooses to keep his dating life private. However, it's known that he and Osbourne were in a relationship, having first met during their schooling at Watford. The couple then lived together in North London. Nevertheless, they went their separate ways soon after their son's birth.

As reported by The Sun in 2020, despite having separated from Osbourne, Joshua bought her an extravagant property in Finchley, North London. The property, a penthouse, was estimated to have been worth around £500,000 (approximately $635,863).

Joshua's former boxing coach, Sean Murphy, of Finchley Amateur Boxing Club, had words of high praise for the pugilist's respectful behavior and altruistic nature. Murphy suggested that despite ascending great heights of success since parting ways with the club and working with other trainers as well, 'AJ' stays in touch with them.

Apparently, Joshua bought Murphy a £95,000-worth BMW in 2017, besides flying him and his family out for one of his boxing matches. Furthermore, Joshua is known to have a close bond with his mother, social worker Yeta Odusanya. He regularly meets his father, Robert Joshua, too. His parents separated when he was 12. However, 'AJ' has maintained a close relationship with both of them.

The KO artist also purchased a house for his mother. As for his friends, Joshua's inner circle comprises old friends who've been with him for years and trusted members of his boxing entourage. 'AJ' notably expresses his gratitude towards them with shopping sprees, trips in private jets, luxury holidays, and nights out.

What's next for Anthony Joshua?

Presently, Anthony Joshua is on a two-fight win streak and has his sights set on becoming a heavyweight champion once again. Joshua will take on a fellow heavyweight contender in a pivotal showdown this Saturday. The former unified heavyweight champion will box Otto Wallin at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on December 23, 2023.

As per ESPN's Mike Coppinger, there's been an agreement between Anthony Joshua and longtime rival Deontay Wilder to fight one another on March 9, 2024, in Saudi Arabia.

Currently, Deontay Wilder is set to box Joseph Parker on the same card as the Anthony Joshua-Otto Wallin matchup on December 23, 2023. Reports suggest that the prerequisite for the Joshua-Wilder to materialize is that they'll first have to win their respective matchups on December 23.

