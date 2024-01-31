"When you become a world champion, you become a partner" - Dana White explains UFC's PPV points system and fighter pay structure

Dana White recently claimed that the UFC's compensation structure is appropriate and is based on performance and market value.

UFC fighters are compensated in several ways. Most athletes' contracts have a show-win structure, with opportunities for raises based on factors such as experience and popularity. Additional bonuses for great performances include 'Fight of the Night' and 'Performance of the Night' honors.

During a recent appearance on The Truth Podcast, White spoke to Vivek Ramaswamy, where he explained the fighter pay structure. He stated:

''The way that it works is that there's a standard level of pay, and depending on who you are and how you make it, how you climb up the ladder. So what happens is when you become a world champion, you become a partner. So when you get the belt, you're sharing the pay-per-view revenues.''

Catch Dana White's comments below:

Expand Tweet

When Dana White explained his incentive-based concept of fighter pay at Stanford University

Dana White's talk at Stanford University in 2013 is proof that his views on fighter pay in the UFC haven’t changed in over a decade.

According to White, it is better to provide fighters with incentives to keep them motivated to compete rather than paying them absurdly high salaries. He claims that if fighters were paid millions of dollars per bout, they would stop fighting.

Instead, the MMA pioneer chose to award certain bonuses to fighters apart from their fixed paychecks for fights. This motivates them to perform better, entertain fans, and help the company grow.

The UFC CEO stated:

"You know what happens when you get 37 million dollars if you're a fighter, [you say] 'I don't want to get punched in the face, I got 37 million dollars man.' We incentivize guys to fight. You're going to get money to show, and you get money to win, and then you get money for the best fight of the night, you get money for the best knockout, money for the best submission. You're incentivized no different than any other business in the world. Show up at your job and have a half-*ssed day see how that goes."

Expand Tweet