"That can't be good for Food Truck" - When Brendan Schaub "cursed" Anthony Smith ahead of latter's UFC 277 leg break

Anthony Smith was set to join Brendan Schaub for an edition of Food Truck Diaries last Tuesday following his fight against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277. Schaub reacted to the fight live during an episode of Calabasas Fight Companion alongside Chris D'Elia, Erik Griffin, and Matt Mitrione.

Before the fight got underway, Schaub said that he hoped for Smith to make it out of the fight without injuring himself:

"Anthony Smith, he's on Food Truck on Tuesday, hopefully, he doesn't lose. I need Anthony Smith to win and not get hurt."

Unfortunately for Smith, Schaub's wish did not come true. 'Lionheart' broke his left ankle in a second-round TKO loss, which also prevented him from making it to Food Truck Diaries.

A clip from the UFC 277 reaction episode was recently uploaded to Schaub's YouTube channel. In the video, 'Big Brown' stated that Smith's loss couldn't be good for his show and questioned in the title if they started a "Food Truck Curse" during that episode:

"That can't be good for Food Truck."

Anthony Smith claims leg break not caused by Magomed Ankalaev's kicks

Smith recently opened up about the leg injury he suffered during his clash against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277. 'Lionheart' stated that the injury happened before his Dagestani rival landed a powerful inside kick, which was believed to have caused the injury. Appearing on the Believe You Me podcast with Michael Bisping, Smith explained what caused the injury:

"Right before he kicked me and my leg went numb, I was stepping on his foot. So we were having that lead foot battle and it happened twice. I stepped on his foot and he pulled it out, and then it drug my body forward and my ankle kind of went all funny. And right after that, he banged that inside kick real hard. I know in the media or whatever it’s been reported it was from a kick. It’s 100 percent not. It’s not from a kick. It’s just f**king s**t luck."

'Lionheart' went down with the leg injury in the second round of the fight, allowing Ankalaev to capitalize and land some brutal strikes for a TKO win. The American had his three-fight win streak snapped with the loss. Meanwhile, Ankalaev picked up his ninth consecutive win in the promotion.

