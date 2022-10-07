When Britney Spears' hit song was covered by UFC superstar Michael Chandler on an episode of The Masked Singer

Michael Chandler certainly has talent when it comes to competing inside the UFC octagon, but the same cannot be said about his song and dance abilities.

A few months ago, 'Iron' made an appearance on the 'The Masked Singer' reality show live tour. 'The Masked Singer' is a show where different celebrities put on various costumes and perform popular songs. The panellists then have to guess the celebrity during the performance.

Chandler dressed up as a robotic boombox and danced to pop star Britney Spears' hit song '...Baby One More Time'. Although the audience seemed to enjoy the performance, it became clear that Chandler made the right choice in choosing fighting over pop music.

You can watch the clip of Michael Chandler's dance appearance on 'The Masked Singer' reality show tour below:

Michael Chandler is currently 2-2 in the UFC. 'Iron' made an electrifying debut at UFC 257 when he knocked out Dan Hooker in the very first round. He was then put up against Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title. Chandler came up short in that fight and lost via a second-round knockout.

The former Bellator fighter then took on Justin Gaethje and the two delivered arguably one of the greatest fights in UFC history at UFC 268. Chandler ended up on the losing side as 'The Highlight' got his hand raised by unanimous decision.

In his most recent appearance, 'Iron' delivered a vicious knockout against Tony Ferguson by landing a brutal front kick on him in the second round at UFC 274.

Michael Chandler has his next fight lined up

After altercations both on and off social media, Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier are finally set to clash in a lightweight contest. The matchup will take place in November at UFC 281, a card that will be headlined by a title fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira.

Justin Gaethje, who has shared the octagon with both Poirier and Chandler, was recently asked for his thoughts on the matchup. 'The Highlight' said he would not like to bet on the fight due to the high level of uncertainty as to how it will unfold:

"I think it's going to be a great fight. My initial thought is that Poirier will beat Chandler similar to the way I beat him, but we'll see. The biggest factor will probably be if Poirier can stop Chandler's wrestling. If Chandler gets him down a couple times, that'll change the way the fight's gonna play out, so I don't know. I don't think I would want to put money on that fight."

You can watch Justin Gaethje talk about the matchup below:

