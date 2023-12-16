When Brittney Palmer's ex-husband almost murdered her after overhearing a casting agent's call

UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer was once the victim of domestic violence at the hands of her ex-husband.

Back in June 2015, Palmer was at home with her then-husband Aaron Zalewski. She was reportedly on the phone with a casting agent when her husband overheard somebody on the phone refer to her as 'babe'.

Zalewski became enraged and tragically began to attack Palmer, choking her and pinning her onto the bed with his knee, making her lose consciousness. Zalewski also injured himself during the incident as Brittney Palmer told police that he even scratched his own arms and screamed:

"Why are you making me do this? I just wanted you to love me."

Per TMZ Sports, Brittney Palmer managed to eventually escape the house and call the police. Zalewski was then arrested in the early hours of the next morning and charged with attempted murder, spousal battery and criminal threats.

The charges were eventually dropped against Aaron Zalewski, and the city's attorney's office were handed the case, reportedly telling Zalewski that he would only face mandatory anger management counselling if he admits to the crime.

A year later, Palmer would once again press charges against her ex-husband, seeking $1 million for the assault and battery that took place in 2015.

Jon Jones praises Brittney Palmer after she announces her retirement

At UFC 296 this weekend, Brittney Palmer is set to make her final appearance in the UFC. The veteran ring girl has opted to call time on her career in the MMA promotion, instead choosing to focus on her art career as well as modelling.

Palmer has been a mainstay of the octagon since making her debut in 2011, quickly becoming one of the most popular women working for the promotion. She has also been involved in some of the biggest cards in UFC history, notably working on almost every card that Conor McGregor has featured in.

Jon Jones, who is a close friend of Palmer, reacted to her retirement on Instagram. 'Bones' praised her for being an ambassador for women in combat sports as well as stating that her departure will be a major loss for the organization. He commented:

"Brittney has not only been an amazing ambassador for the UFC, but for women in the industry in general. Brittney has always represented herself and the company with pure class. She's become her own brand. This is a real loss for UFC and its fans. She's an unstoppable young lady, sky is truly the limit."