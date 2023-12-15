Find out everything you need to know about the biggest UFC updates and other stories with Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup.

Today's issue will discuss a controversy-laden UFC 296 press conference, Colby Covington's inappropriate comments about his opponent's father and more.

#3. Leon Edwards spots a "drag queen" at UFC 296 press conference

In an attempt to make a statement, Colby Covington attended the UFC 296 press conference on Thursday wearing an ensemble resembling that of American Founding Father and former President, George Washington. He sported a white frilly cravat around his neck and white wisps of false hair were visible from under his signature 'MAGA' cap.

The get-up was an extension of the Great Britain vs. the United States theme he has used throughout to hype up his title fight with Leon Edwards. However, the Brit did not care much for Covington's cosplay.

In a divisive statement, he said:

"The guy comes here dressed like a f*****g drag queen, you know. I don't know what he is trying to go for, but fair play to him."

Covington retorted by calling Edwards a "red coat motherf***er," referring to the name given to the British soldiers during the American Revolutionary War.

Watch the clip below:

Expand Tweet

#2. Brittney Palmer retires from octagon girl duties

UFC's mainstay ring girl Brittney Palmer announced her retirement at the World MMA Awards 2023 on Thursday. A WEC ring girl in 2005, she came over to the UFC when the two promotions merged.

After 2012, 2013, 2019, and 2022, Palmer was announced the Ringcard Girl of the Year at the ceremony. During her acceptance speech, Palmer said:

"This weekend will be my last event, and I’m so, absolutely, grateful for this unforgettable experience... I’ve traveled the world and met some incredible people, and I’ve met some lifelong friends. I will forever appreciate the memories, and I’m so excited for the future."

She went on to thank the organization, Dana White and all her fans for being a part of her long and eventful journey, during which she also became very close friends with fellow ring girl Arianny Celeste.

#1. Colby Covington "crossed the line" talking about Leon Edwards' dad

The UFC 296 press conference was expected to be a heated one, featuring one of the most controversial trash-talkers in the promotion, Colby Covington, on the card.

He wasted no time dialing his heel persona all the way up, verbally attacking Ian Garry and his wife to kickstart the press conference. Later on, he said:

"On Saturday night, I'm gonna bring you to a place you never wanna be. "I'm going to bring you to the seventh layer of hell, we'll say, "What's up" to your dad while we're there."

Watch the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Edwards' dad, who passed away when he was 13 years old, was involved in gang-related criminal activities and was killed outside of a London nightclub. Covington's words clearly touched a nerve, as 'Rocky' retaliated by throwing a bottle straight at his opponent's face. Officials had to step in to stop a brawl from breaking out.

During the press conference, Covington also ended up having a bizarre back-and-forth with Tony Ferguson and labeled Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson as a "p*dophile".