When Carlos Condit became the interim UFC welterweight champion by defeating Nick Diaz at UFC 143

Carlos Condit and Nick Diaz faced off in one of the most highly anticipated fights in UFC history about a decade ago. At UFC 143 on February 4, 2012, Condit defeated Diaz in a closely contested fight to win the interim UFC welterweight title.

'The Natural Born Killer’ subsequently faced then-UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre in a title unification matchup later that year. Condit almost captured the undisputed title, courtesy of a slick combination that ended with a head kick that knocked down GSP.

However, St-Pierre survived and outpointed Condit to beat him via unanimous decision and walk away with the undisputed title still around his waist.

Fast-forward to September 2021, and the MMA world has been set abuzz by the news of Carlos Condit having retired from the sport of MMA. In honor of the legendary NBK’s retirement, we look back at one of the best performances of his UFC career – Condit’s win over fellow combat sports legend Nick Diaz.

Carlos Condit vs. Nick Diaz

The UFC 143 fight between Carlos Condit and Nick Diaz witnessed both fighters engage in a high-level chess match where neither of them overcommitted to any strikes. Condit stayed disciplined and stuck to his game plan; he refrained from brawling with Diaz and instead out-pointed the latter from long range.

The first round set the theme for the rest of the fight, with Carlos Condit circling and staying out of Nick Diaz’s boxing range. Meanwhile, Diaz taunted Condit and tried to goad him into exchanging leather at close range.

Diaz kept moving forward the entire fight, but Condit landed the higher volume of strikes. Apart from a brief grappling exchange, this was largely a clash between two elite fighters who wanted to strike.

In the end, Carlos Condit became the interim UFC welterweight champion by winning via unanimous decision. The judges’ scorecards read 48-47, 49-46, and 49-46 in favor of Condit.

Watch the fight below:

Carlos Condit has retired from MMA, while Nick Diaz is set to return

Carlos Condit’s last fight was a unanimous decision loss against Max Griffin at UFC 264 in July 2021. As reported by ESPN, Condit has now retired from the sport of MMA.

Also Read

On the other hand, Nick Diaz – whose last MMA fight took place in January 2015 – is now scheduled to return to the UFC’s famed octagon. Diaz will face Robbie Lawler in a rematch at UFC 266 on September 25.

ESPN MMA @espnmma More than 17 years after their UFC 47 fight, Robbie Lawler and Nick Diaz are running it back ⏳ More than 17 years after their UFC 47 fight, Robbie Lawler and Nick Diaz are running it back ⏳ https://t.co/FRgRXlXG4c

Edited by Avinash Tewari