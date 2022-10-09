Watch: When Conor McGregor was almost brought to tears after being read his famous "Van Gogh" quote from 2013

Conor McGregor is known as one of the greatest trash talkers in the history of combat sports. 'The Notorious' has produced many incredible one-liners over the years, with his Irish heritage providing him with a unique accent and turn of phrase.

For James Mistry, who works for Dan Hardy's company Full Reptile, one specific McGregor quote stood head and shoulders above the rest. During a press conference in the build-up to McGregor vs. Poirier 2, Mistry reminded the Irishman of a quote he had made in 2013 about the famous Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh. While looking at his phone, he read:

"I've lost my mind on this game like Vincent Van Gogh, dedicated his life to his art and he lost his mind in the process. That's happened to me."

The words had a visible impact on 'The Notorious' as he realized that he had achieved his goals in the sport. For the first time in the Irishman's career, he was at a loss for words. An emotional Mcgregor soon regained his composure and said:

"Yeah, it's been some ride. I've got it done and I'm up here mad as a brush. You know what I mean, I've been through it all my friend. I appreciate that, it's been a wild ride for me."

Watch the video below:

From "Who the f**k is that guy?" to the equally well-known "We're not here to take part, we're here to take over" line in a post-fight interview, Conor McGregor is known for some of the most famous quotes in UFC history.

But it seems that none of the Irishman's quotes could have moved him to tears quite like the one picked out by James Mistry.

Conor McGregor releases new sparring footage ahead of possible return to MMA

Conor McGregor is still recovering from a devastating leg injury he suffered during the McGregor vs. Poirier trilogy fight in July 2021. But it has been over a year since 'The Notorious' broke his leg and a return to the octagon could be on the horizon.

McGregor recently uploaded footage of himself sparring with training partners as he looks to be preparing for a comeback to the UFC.

'The Notorious' wrote the following caption on the Instagram post:

"Round 3. Fresh Mi Wadi’s. Recovery rate insane. It’s not that I’m the best. It’s that I’m at it the longest and the mostest as well as i’m the best."

Watch the video below:

With Conor McGregor claiming he will return to the UFC at welterweight, an opponent and a fight-date are yet to be named. But given the prestige of the Irishman, he will most likely be matched up against a top contender.

