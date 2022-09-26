Watch: Conor McGregor posts Octagon sparring footage for first time since leg break, throws head kick with the same leg

Conor McGregor appears to be nearing full fitness as the Irishman recently shared footage of himself in full contact sparring. The video comes a year on from the devastating leg break injury he sustained in 2021.

McGregor suffered the injury during his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier. He was hoping to overcome the TKO loss he suffered to 'The Diamond' last January. Towards the end of a fierce first round, the 'Notorious' star stepped back awkwardly after landing a kick and crashed down in agony. The bout was waved off and Poirier was awarded a TKO victory.

It was later revealed that the Irishman had broken his lower left tibia and would require surgery. Going under the knife has forced McGregor out of action ever since.

The 34-year-old has documented much of his recovery on social media and the latest teasing video of McGregor in full-contact sparring likely means fans can expect to see the Irishman fight in some capacity next year.

While UFC fans are hoping to see the Dublin-born fighter make his return to the octagon, latest reports suggest Conor McGregor is close to agreeing a rematch with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

While nothing has been signed yet, it's thought Mayweather is pushing for it to be an exhibition bout.

UFC lightweight tells Conor McGregor to face strikers upon his return to gain confidence

UFC lightweight Ilia Topuria has responded to the latest training footage Conor McGregor has shared on social media. The rising 155lber hopes to see the Irishman return into a stylistic matchup that suits him in order to rebuild his confidence inside the cage.

Translated to English, Topuria replied to the footage McGregor shared on his Twitter account and said:

"It looks good on him! Athletic, sticking hands, kicks. I should go back to someone normal. Perhaps a striker to gain confidence again, do 2-3 fights like that and then fight for the belt! I think you can do it. What do you think?"

As far as potential UFC opponents for McGregor, Charles Oliveira is willing to offer the 34-year-old an immediate shot at the belt despite the Irishman's recent form.

'Do Bronx' is set to face Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280. He has expressed a desire to defend the gold against Conor McGregor in Brazil if he's successful.

