"Perhaps a striker to gain confidence again" - Unranked lightweight has suggestions for Conor McGregor's UFC return

UFC lightweight fighter Ilia Topuria believes that Conor McGregor must fight a striker to build his confidence when he next steps into the UFC octagon.

The 'Notorious' star is still recovering from the leg break he sustained last year in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier. Towards the closing stages of a Poirier-dominated first round, McGregor stepped backwards and landed awkwardly on his leg, crashing to the floor. The fight was marked as a TKO victory for 'The Diamond', leaving the Irishman 2-3 across his last five UFC appearances.

Topuria responded to a video Conor McGregor shared on Twitter of himself training and showing off his fast hands. The Georgian suggested that McGregor should look to face two or three strikers, regain his confidence and challenge for UFC gold once again.

Translated to English, the tweet reads:

"It looks good on him! Athletic, sticking hands, kicks. I should go back to someone normal. Perhaps a striker to gain confidence again, do 2-3 fights like that and then fight for the belt! I think you can do it. What do you think?"

While UFC fans are hoping to see the Dublin-born fighter return to the octagon as soon as possible, there are reports the Irishman is close to agreeing a rematch bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. for next year.

Chael Sonnen doesn't believe Conor McGregor will fight for the title on his UFC return

Former UFC star Chael Sonnen has remained skeptical on whether or not the polarizing Irishman will be handed a title shot when he makes his return to the octagon.

Conor McGregor has documented much of his recovery from injury on social media. That's included training videos and regular teases about a potential return with cryptic posts and messages.

In regards to the lightweight division, Chael Sonnen believes that due to McGregor's current physique, which is over 170 pounds, it's very unlikely the Irishman will drop the weight to try to recapture his former title.

During a YouTube video, 'The American Gangster' said that he wouldn't be surprised to see the UFC grant McGregor a shot at the welterweight belt. However, he doesn't believe it will happen.

"I don't believe Conor is gonna see 155 pounds again. I don't believe that Conor's gonna walk into a world title fight. If he does all these problems are solved, you don't even need to watch this space."

Sonnen added:

"If he is gonna come in and take on the winner of [Charles] Oliveira vs. Islam [Makhachev], we have nothing to disucss here, we are all good. If he's gonna come in and take on Leon Edwards for the belt, we are all good... But I don't believe that is gonna happen."

Watch Chael Sonnen discuss Conor McGregor here:

