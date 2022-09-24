"Dana said, 'yes, it's absolutely a possibility'" - Chael Sonnen weighs in on whether Conor McGregor will fight for UFC title upon octagon return

Chael Sonnen recently chimed in on his thoughts on the possibility of Conor McGregor's return to the octagon for a title match in the promotion.

MMA fans around the world are waiting in bated breath for the return of UFC's poster boy Conor McGregor to the octagon. Expectations have gone up since the Irishman posted several updates on his training regime. He also expressed his willingness to fight for a UFC title upon his return.

Weighing in on the matter, former UFC light heavyweight Chael Sonnen is unwilling to believe that the 'Notorious' will get a title fight upon return. Sonnen seems quite skeptical of whether the former champ will be able to make it to 155 pounds, given the physique that McGregor has right now.

Giving his take on the matter on a recent episode of his You're Welcome! podcast, the UFC Hall of Famer had this to say:

"I don't believe Conor is gonna see 155 pounds [lightweight] again. I don't believe that Conor's gonna walk into a world title fight. If he does all these problems are solved, you don't even need to watch this space."

He added:

"If he is gonna come in and take on the winner of Oliveira vs. Islam, we have nothing to disucss here, we are all good. If he's gonna come in and take on Leon Edwards for the belt, we are all good... But I don't believe that is gonna happen."

Despite UFC boss Dana White hinting at the possibility of the fighter getting a title shot upon return, 'The American Gangster' still doesn't seem convinced.

Chael Sonnen believes Ryan Gordon should not transition to MMA

Since securing the ADCC title, popular opinions have been suggesting that Ryan Gordon tries his luck in the sport of mixed martial arts.

However, Chael Sonnen believes that the BJJ star should not transition to a different sport. He believes Gordon should instead help raise the popularity of the sport he is currently in.

The Hall of Famer also suggested that the ADCC champ should be offered lucrative paydays and be kept in the sport. Sonnen believes that the BJJ community will benefit greatly from the world-class athlete in terms of popularizing the sport.

Giving his take on a recent episode of his Beyond the fight podcast, Chael Sonnen said:

"I don't see any reason for Gordon to leave behind what he's worked so hard to have. And I think it's a very different spot. And the sport of jiu-jitsu - who does not have great leadership - for what leaders they have, need to throw an arm around Gordon and say, 'Stay here. You're the guy that can take us to the next level. You're the guy we've been waiting for. You're the guy we never knew that we needed. You're the guy.'"

