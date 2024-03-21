When Conor McGregor was heard screaming "sit down son" during Julian Erosa's TKO loss against Artem Lobov

Julian Erosa has come a long way since being taunted on The Ultimate Fighter by Conor McGregor.

'Juicy J' appeared on the 22nd season of the long-running show. For those who remember that season, it was coached by 'The Notorious' as well as future UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber. McGregor had a vested interest in the season, as it featured his friend Artem Lobov.

'The Russian Hammer' dominated his way to the semifinals of the show, showing his power with several knockout wins. In the semifinals, he met a young Erosa, who had scored three decision victories to make it there.

Julian Erosa wound up meeting the same fate as several others who faced Lobov. The fan-favorite knocked down the future UFC featherweight contender in round one and scored the knockout win with some ground and pound.

All along the way, Erosa was being taunted by Conor McGregor in the corner. During the finishing sequence, the Irishman was even heard yelling:

"Sit down son! Sit down!"

After the knockout, the future two-weight UFC champion stormed the cage to celebrate with Lobov. That would become a theme for the Irishman's career when supporting teammates.

Check out the forgotten Ultimate Fighter clip below:

When is Julian Erosa's next fight? 'Juicy J' set to return at UFC Vegas 89

Julian Erosa will be returning to the cage this Saturday at UFC Vegas 89 against Ricardo Ramos.

While the friendship between Conor McGregor and Artem Lobov didn't last, 'Juicy J' has. Erosa didn't last long in the UFC after his first stint, getting cut after a 2016 knockout loss to Tartuto Ishihara. However, the featherweight didn't quit there.

Erosa worked his way back to the UFC, earning a contract after a win on the Dana White Contender Series. However, again, he struggled at the big show. He was released again in early 2020 after losing three bouts in a row.

However, the third time was the charm. Julian Erosa was re-signed to the company in late 2020 and has found himself as a legitimate contender in the featherweight division. Since his third signing, he's defeated names such as Charles Jourdain, Nate Landwehr, and Hakeem Dawodu.

As of now, Erosa is riding a two-fight losing streak, dropping fights against Alex Caceres and Fernando Padilla. However, he will get the chance to get back on the winning track this Saturday against Ricardo Ramos.