"Someone send him a signed autograph" - When Conor McGregor provoked Floyd Mayweather Sr. by calling him a "fan"

Conor McGregor was involved in a memorable and hilarious exchange with Floyd Mayweather Sr. ahead of his boxing showdown against his son 'Money' in August 2017. After the first event press conference, 'The Notorious' took some questions from the media backstage only to be interrupted by Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s father, who was standing at the back of the room.

The Irish star seemingly loved the unexpected appearance from Mayweather and even engaged in hilarious banter, calling him a fan:

"You’re a fan, Floyd Sr., I know it. I know you’re a fan! I can see it in your eyes. You’re a fan of my s**t."

McGregor continued:

"I know, I can see a fan when I f***ing see one. You're a fan. Someone send him a signed autograph!"

Watch the hilarious exchange between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Sr. below:

ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🗿🏝 @TheArtOfWar6 Conor McGregor vs the other Floyd Mayweather Conor McGregor vs the other Floyd Mayweather https://t.co/ew8hafQW02

Conor McGregor clashed with undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in August 2017 at the T-Mobile Arena in Nevada. 'Money' won by the match via tenth-round TKO.

Conor McGregor compares Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena feud with his own rivalry with Nate Diaz

Julianna Pena pulled off an upset win over Amanda Pena in their first meeting last December, submitting the Brazilian in the second round of their championship clash. 'The Lioness' exacted revenge with a dominant decision win at UFC 277.

Following the bout, Conor McGregor shared similarities between the Nunes-Pena rivalry and his iconic rivalry with Nate Diaz:

"It's mad to me the similarity of last night's ladies' bantamweight world title fight rematch to mine and Diaz, the McGregor-Diaz fight. Fight No.1 - a highly talented, the GOAT of sport me, Amanda Nunes - the sheer toughness and willingness to fight and caught off guard. Gives a couple of shots, then eats a couple of shots, then the tide turns, then gets choked."

McGregor added:

"Now the return, the rematch, confidence on the other side, tenacity, toughness, all that still there. More focused work on Amanda Nunes’ side, my side... Some fights they're iconic mixed martial arts bouts that we're all looking to witness and it's Amanda Nunes, I'm not surprised."

You can listen to the full three-part audio tweet from Conor McGregor below:

McGregor and Diaz were involved in one of the most memorable rivalries in UFC history. The duo are currently in the midst of a rough patch in their respective careers as they are both on two-fight losing skids.

McGregor, who lost back-to-back bouts against Dustin Poirier, is gearing up for a UFC comeback after injuring his leg in his last fight. There have also been rumors surrounding a second boxing clash between the Irishman and Mayweather.

Meanwhile, Nate Diaz dropped a unanimous decision to Leon Edwards last year.

While fans are still clamoring for a trilogy bout between McGregor and Diaz, it seems highly unlikely to happen. The Stockton native is gearing up to fight the last fight on his UFC contract against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 and is not expected to re-sign with the promotion.

