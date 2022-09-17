"We're not rewarding her" - When Dana White justified giving Aspen Ladd a main event fight after missing weight for previous bout

Missing weight for a fight can affect the entire course of the fight card, as well as the fighter. However, that wasn't the case with Aspen Ladd, who once seemed to be rewarded after missing weight.

At UFC Vegas 38, Ladd went through a horrific weight cut which saw the fighter miss weight. As a result, her bout had to be canceled. While this outcome affected the card, it certainly did not affect Ladd. 14 days later, Ladd was given the main event fight at 145-pounds against Norma Dumont at UFC Vegas 40.

The events that took place led many to believe that Ladd was rewarded despite her missing weight 14 days earlier. With a lot of conversation around the subject, UFC President Dana White gave clarification on the issue. He said:

"We're not rewarding her. She's moving up in a weight class. She's moving up to 45. If we kept her at 35 and gave her a main event, that would make sense. The girl is in shape, she's here to fight, she didn't make weight, but she is going to move up a weight class now. I don't think we're rewarding her."

Check out what Dana White said below:

While Ladd made weight for her bout against Dumount, things did not go according to plan for the American fighter. After five hard fought rounds, Ladd lost the fight via unanimous decision

Weight issues still continue to bother Aspen Ladd

Despite Ladd fighting Dumount at featherweight, she returned to 135-pounds in her next fight against Raquel Pennington, which she lost. Scheduled to face Sara McMann at UFC Vegas 60, Ladd once again missed weight.

UFC Vegas 60 will take place at the UFC Apex Center in Las Vegas. Headlined by a bout between Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong, the card now sees a fight scrapped due to Aspen Ladd missing weight again.

On Friday at the official weight ins, Ladd weighed in at 138-pounds which is two pounds higher than the non-title limit of 136. This is the third time Aspen Ladd has missed weight in her UFC career.

Upon glancing at her history, it is clear that Aspen Ladd needs to make certain changes when it comes to making weight. While there is no update on her bout with McMann being rescheduled, it will be interesting to see if Ladd moves up to 145-pounds for her next bout.

