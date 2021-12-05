"Vince wanted to fight me" - When Dana White revealed that WWE CEO Vince McMahon wanted to fight him at the UFC or WrestleMania 

Having found his way to the top of the food chain in the realm of combat sports entertainment, UFC President Dana White has attracted a lot of attention from a number of influential people. One such individual is WWE supremo Vince McMahon, who Dana White revealed wanted to fight him.

In an interview for UFC 158 back in 2013 with Canadian talk show 'L'Antichambre', Dana White was asked how a fight between him and Vince McMahon could go. In response, White revealed that he had received an offer to fight Vince McMahon back in 2011.

White declared that Vince was open to the prospect of locking horns with him in the octagon or at the grandest stage of pro-wrestling, WrestleMania.

"Let me tell you something, I'll tell you this, I've never said this before in an interview anywhere. If [Vince McMahon] hears this, he's going to go nuts. Vince is too old, which he won't think he is and he'll go crazy, and he wanted to do that one time. Vince wanted to fight me. Called me up and said, 'Let's do it. We can either do it in the UFC or let's do it at WrestleMania.' And I said, 'You are crazy, man.' Vince is too old to be fighting anybody," admitted Dana White.

Watch Dana White's segment with L'Antichambre right here:

Vince McMahon not the only promoter who sought to fight Dana White

At the height of crossover fight culture, Oscar De La Hoya and Triller were trying to set up a boxing scrap between 'Golden Boy' and UFC middleweight legend Georges St-Pierre.

However, the fight did not materialize as 'GSP' was still under contract with the UFC and needed White's go-ahead to enter the ring with De La Hoya, which is something that White was unwilling to offer the Canadian.

This prompted a heated response from Golden Boy Promotions founder Oscar De La Hoya. The Mexican-American took to Twitter to call White out for his reluctance to let 'Rush' fight under the promotional banner of Triller.

"[Dana White] Quit blocking [Georges St-Pierre]’s chance to fight. How about we get into the ring first little B*#ch then after I kick your ass, I’ll fight a real man," wrote Oscar De La Hoya on Twitter.

Edited by C. Naik