"I'll do some things that aren't by the book" - When Dana White shared tips on how to be good at blackjack

UFC president Dana White is as crafty as they come when making money is involved. In terms of gambling, especially involving the card game blackjack, White is notorious for racking up winnings.

In an interview with Jake Asman, White revealed his nifty tricks on how to be good at the game:

"There's so many different things that go into playing. First of all, the way that I play, I can go into the casino and make my own rules and sort of level the playing field out a little bit...There are certain times when the cards are, you know, there is just a weird feeling to go with your gut. I'll do some things that aren't by the book."

Watch Dana White talk about his blackjack strategy below:

White also revealed that he too follows the age-old strategy of always hitting on 16. Asman further quizzed the UFC president on whether he plays blackjack alone or with a group of people.

White responded by saying that he plays with a group of friends and also revealed that they have a dedicated music playlist for the occasion.

The @UFC president has many crazy gambling stories, including reportedly owing the Bellagio $1 million and winning $7 million in one night on Blackjack. White has previously admitted that he’s lost millions gambling. 4. Dana WhiteThe @UFC president has many crazy gambling stories, including reportedly owing the Bellagio $1 million and winning $7 million in one night on Blackjack. White has previously admitted that he’s lost millions gambling. @danawhite 4. Dana WhiteThe @UFC president has many crazy gambling stories, including reportedly owing the Bellagio $1 million and winning $7 million in one night on Blackjack. White has previously admitted that he’s lost millions gambling. @danawhite https://t.co/6B7M8dGs1u

When UFC president Dana White was asked not to play at a casino

UFC president Dana White is a man of many talents. Apart from running the most successful MMA promotion in history, White is also a proficient blackjack player. White has on more than one occasion racked up over $1.6 million in winnings.

In an interview with Barstool sports in 2019, White taked about the time when he was asked not to play at the Palms casino after he won huge sums of money.

"When the Palms was owned by the Maloofs... I beat them for $ 1.6 million and as soon as the Palms sold, the people who came in asked me to stop playing there, so I left. Then it sold again... There is a few places in town that I can't play."

Watch the full interview below:

White revealed that after the ownership changed, he was unbanned. The new owner presented White with a UFC-style belt after he racked up yet another $1.6 million win.

The UFC president explained that it was a polite way of the casino owner telling him not to play there again.

