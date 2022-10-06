Watch: When Dana White spent $69K for ancient Japanese samurai swords on Pawn Stars

In Dana White's appearance on season 15 of Pawn Stars, the UFC president ended up spending a whooping $69,000 to acquire an assortment of enviable ancient Japanese samurai swords.

The costliest of Katanas bought by the UFC president set him back $30,000. The sword that was forged in the 1600s was passed down through generations by a single family.

Adding to the mystique of the restored katana is the fact that it has seen combat during World War II.

The sword sported the signature curved blade of a Katana and came with a yellow-colored hilt. The restored sword's new sheath was made from authentic Japanese poison sumac and was of a light maroon color.

Watch Dana White buy swords on Pawn Stars below:

Even though Pawn Stars star and Gold & Silver Pawn Shop owner Rick Harrison did not want to sell the ancient Japanese Katana, Harrison’s employee and Pawn Stars co-star Chumlee ended up folding in front of White's generous offer.

The UFC president offered to buy the ancient Katana for $30K and also threw in an additional 30K to acquire a few other swords in the pawn shop. During the episode, White also bought another special sword that belonged to a lord who fought in the Japanese civil war for $9,000.

When Dana White showed off his sword collection to Robbie Fox

In 2019, My Mom's Basement podcast host Robbie Fox was lucky enough to get a tour of Dana White's office at UFC HQ in Las Vegas. In a video uploaded to the Barstool Sports YouTube channel, White can be seen showing off all the souvenirs in his office to the podcaster.

Among the valuable objects that filled the UFC president's office were iconic pictures of combat sports athletes including Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali, fossils of ancient beasts, and of course his priceless Katanas.

Watch Dana White show off his office below:

Placed on a black stand on a table in the center of the office were two swords. Picking up and unsheathing one of the Katanas, the 53-year-old said:

"So these swords, the top one is from the early 1600s and the bottom one is from the late 1500s. These are real swords, real samurai swords from that era. This one [the in his hand] is restored the other one obviously not."

During the video, White also showed the podcaster the armor of the Samurai who originally wielded the swords. He revealed that a person from the Samurai Museum in Japan flew over to LA to set up the armor at the UFC HQ.

