When did Dillian Whyte become a father? All you need to know about the boxing star's family life, kids, and more

Dillian Whyte is scheduled to return to the squared circle in a 12-round heavyweight boxing matchup against emerging prospect Moses Itauma in the main event of the Esports World Cup Fight Week card. It will take place on Aug. 16 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Whyte, who holds a professional record of 31 victories and three losses, is coming off a three-fight win streak. In his recent boxing outing in December last year, the Jamaica-born Londoner secured a seventh-round technical knockout victory against Ebenezer Tetteh at Europa Point Stadium in Gibraltar.
When did Dillian Whyte become a father?
Dillian Whyte faced a lot of adversities while growing up. He got caught up in the world of crime and violence while becoming a father at the young age of 13. Notably, he endured extreme poverty, once nearly starving to death before reuniting with his mother in London after moving from Jamaica.
During an interview with Anna Woolhouse of Sky Sports Boxing in July 2018, Whyte reflected on becoming a father during his teenage years:
''Yeah it was difficult but where I’ve been through so much in life it was just like another thing I had to do. It happened so long ago, and from so young, I don’t know anything else and it’s just a part of me, having kids from a young age and just finding a way for them and mapping a future out for them.''
Check out Dillian Whyte's comments below (5:30):
Whyte, who chose a career in combat sports to turn his life around, holds victories over notable fighters such as Alexander Povetkin, Derek Chisora, Joseph Parker, Robert Helenius, and others. One of the most significant moments of the 37-year-old's career came in 2022, when he challenged Tyson Fury for the WBC heavyweight title at Wembley Stadium in London. Unfortunately, he suffered a sixth-round knockout loss.