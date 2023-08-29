When Dillon Danis was slapped with a huge fine and suspension for spewing hostile obscenities at Khabib Nurmagomedov

Back in 2018, Dillon Danis was involved in what truly was the biggest brawl ever seen at a UFC event.

Danis was a part of the Conor McGregor camp heading into his bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov. In the build-up to the fight, things were made very personal from McGregor's side, and despite the fact that he was not fighting, 'El Jefe' also had his fair share of things to say.

The rivalry became so heated that after beating Conor McGregor on the night, Khabib Nurmagomedov proceeded to jump out of the cage and attack Dillon Danis, who was present in the stands. Danis had to be held back from fighting and yelled hostile obscenities.

As a result, all three individuals involved received fines and were banned for the time being. While Dillon Danis was banned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for seven months and fined $7500, Conor McGregor was suspended for six months and fined $50,000, and Khabib Nurmagomedov was suspended for nine months and fined $500,000.

Logan Paul speaks about Dillon Danis' trash talk ahead of their fight

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis are set to lock horns on October 14 as the co-main event of Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card. Ahead of the fight, Danis has taken things to the next level when it comes to trash-talking.

Danis has continued to take defamatory aims at Logan Paul's fiance Nina Agdal by posting pictures of her with her partners in the past. Moreover, the former Bellator fighter alleges the possession of a photograph of Agdal that seemingly has the potential to tarnish her reputation,

Talking about it during a recent appearance on the FLAGRANT podcast, Logan Paul called out Danis and challenged him to share the photo. He said:

"We sat down at a table [ahead of the kickoff press conference], me and Dillon, for thirty minutes, no third party conversation happening... And in it, he was asked about that photo. And I was like, 'Bro, you know what I think? You're a f**king liar."

Paul added:

"Dillon is a liar. He lies about everything. He's a troll, you try to say sh*t to trigger people. You say you have this photo, why don't you post it? I called his bluff."

