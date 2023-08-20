“He’s really not lying” - Andrew Tate verifies Dillon Danis’ possession of a ‘nuclear bomb’ picture of Nina Agdal with irreparable consequences

Andrew Tate confirmed Dillon Danis has a shocking photo of Logan Paul’s fiance, Nina Agdal.

Earlier this month, the official announcement was made about Danis and Paul fighting in a six-round exhibition boxing match on October 14. Since then, the former Bellator fighter has taken his trash talk to a new level by posting old pictures of the WWE superstar’s fiance with ex-boyfriends and other guys.

Danis has shared dozens of photos of Adgal, leaving fans questioning when he will run out of material. Surprisingly, ‘El Jefe’ revealed he can’t release the worst image available due to legal reasons. The 29-year-old teased his firepower with the following series of tweets:

“I actually have the most insane picture of Nina to ever exist, but I can't share it or the event will be canceled 10000%.”

“If I dropped this pic, it would end the fight, end his engagement, and I might even find myself in jail”

“This picture is like a nuclear bomb; the damage it would do would be irreparable.”

Some fans were skeptical of the claims made by Danis before Andrew Tate responded by saying:

“I was trying very hard to not get involved in this. And Im still staying out of it. But I opened my twitter inbox had a message from Dillon and hes really not lying.”

Dillon Danis plans to send shocking photo of Nina Agdal to Adin Ross during upcoming live stream

Dillon Danis has teased an appearance on an upcoming live stream with Adin Ross. Since some fans don’t believe he has a shocking photo of Nina Agdal, Danis plans to provide further evidence by showcasing Ross’ reaction live. ‘El Jefe’ had this to say on Twitter:

“I’ll text the picture to @adinross live on stream so you guys can see his reaction when we do our interview.”

Dillon Danis seems to be winning the pre-fight buildup. The question is, will he win the boxing match on October 14? The 29-year-old has never competed in boxing, and his last fight was in Bellator on June 14, 2019.

Meanwhile, Logan Paul doesn’t have an abundance of fighting experience either. The WWE superstar has only fought three times, with two being exhibition boxing matches. He last fought in June 2021 in a high-profile no-decision draw against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

