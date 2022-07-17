"Most important podcast episode in history" - When fans were moved by North Korean defector Yeonmi Park's account on the Joe Rogan Experience

In the 1691st edition of JRE, Joe Rogan hosted North Korean defector Yeonmi Park. The duo discussed the grueling life under the Kim Jong-un regime and how Park and her mother fled the country.
Many fans hailed the JRE episode as eye-opening and quite possibly the most important podcast episode ever.
During the three-hour episode, the North Korean activist detailed how she and her mother fled the country with barbaric human trafficking rings. Park also revealed that the Chinese government was deporting North Korean refugees back to the country.
Park now resides in the US. The 28-year old is a human rights activist and an advocate for human trafficking victims.
Twitter reacts to Joe Rogan's podcast with Yeonmi Park
It would be an understatement to say that JRE 1691 was one of the most captivating episodes of the podcast. After hearing the grueling tale of North Korean defector Yeonmi Park, Twitter was flooded with reactions to the Interview.
Twitter user @Devmandude said that the interview was very eye-opening. Sunday Times bestselling author James Smith tweeted that he was "mortified" after watching the eye-opening episode.
Twitter user @guyferz stated that the interview was one of the craziest podcast episodes he had listened to in his life:
"Yeonmi Park on The Joe Rogan Experience was easily one of the craziest fu***ng episodes I ever heard in my life. Real life accounts of pure brutality, horror, fear, and sorrow. Absolutely heartbreaking yet eye-opening."
@WobBurner said that the JRE episode was more eye-opening than most of the documentaries made about the perils in North Korea, while @LeoTheoV said that it was crazy that the world was sitting idly by allowing such inhumanities to happen.
Twitter user @httpteagan asked everyone to watch the JRE episode where Park talked about her life and escape from North Korea. Another user @TrentLanie urged everyone to watch the podcast episode regardless of their opinion about Rogan.
@daveson333 asked people to try complaining about life after watching Joe Rogan's interview with Yeonmi Park, while @katevndres stated that the interview hit her like a ton of bricks.
@bald_liberty stated that Park was a "bad***" to have survived the ordeal. Another Twitter user @zooweemaamma said that she was not going to be able to sleep after watching the podcast.
In a tweet, user @pommerene that she was preparing herself emotionally to watch the interview featuring the North Korean defector, while @izrahamed said JRE 1691 was the most shocking and horrific podcast she had ever sat through.
Twitter user @budwiserpapi asked people to watch the JRE episode featuring Park before complaining about the US government. Twitter user @remodemo stated his surprise, saying:
"Everyone should listen to Yeonmi Park and her story on Joe Rogan. Holy f**k."