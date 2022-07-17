"Most important podcast episode in history" - When fans were moved by North Korean defector Yeonmi Park's account on the Joe Rogan Experience

In the 1691st edition of JRE, Joe Rogan hosted North Korean defector Yeonmi Park. The duo discussed the grueling life under the Kim Jong-un regime and how Park and her mother fled the country.

Many fans hailed the JRE episode as eye-opening and quite possibly the most important podcast episode ever.

Angel Quiroz @_angelquiroz The Joe Rogan episode with the North Korean defector is probably the most important podcast episode in history. The Joe Rogan episode with the North Korean defector is probably the most important podcast episode in history.

During the three-hour episode, the North Korean activist detailed how she and her mother fled the country with barbaric human trafficking rings. Park also revealed that the Chinese government was deporting North Korean refugees back to the country.

Park now resides in the US. The 28-year old is a human rights activist and an advocate for human trafficking victims.

Listen to the full podcast below:

Once the episode aired, netizens took to Twitter to express their appreciation for the episode.

Twitter reacts to Joe Rogan's podcast with Yeonmi Park

It would be an understatement to say that JRE 1691 was one of the most captivating episodes of the podcast. After hearing the grueling tale of North Korean defector Yeonmi Park, Twitter was flooded with reactions to the Interview.

Twitter user @Devmandude said that the interview was very eye-opening. Sunday Times bestselling author James Smith tweeted that he was "mortified" after watching the eye-opening episode.

Devmandude @Devmandude That Yeomni Park, North Korean defector interview on Joe Rogan was so moving and eye opening. Wow. Just wow. That Yeomni Park, North Korean defector interview on Joe Rogan was so moving and eye opening. Wow. Just wow.

James Smith @jamessmithPT_ The Joe Rogan episode with Yeonmi Park is eye opening and very disturbing.



I’m mortified. The Joe Rogan episode with Yeonmi Park is eye opening and very disturbing. I’m mortified.

Twitter user @guyferz stated that the interview was one of the craziest podcast episodes he had listened to in his life:

"Yeonmi Park on The Joe Rogan Experience was easily one of the craziest fu***ng episodes I ever heard in my life. Real life accounts of pure brutality, horror, fear, and sorrow. Absolutely heartbreaking yet eye-opening."

guy ferz @guyferz Yeonmi Park on The Joe Rogan Experience was easily one of the craziest fuckin episodes I ever heard in my life. Real life accounts of pure brutality, horror, fear, and sorrow. Absolutely heartbreaking yet eye-opening. Yeonmi Park on The Joe Rogan Experience was easily one of the craziest fuckin episodes I ever heard in my life. Real life accounts of pure brutality, horror, fear, and sorrow. Absolutely heartbreaking yet eye-opening.

@WobBurner said that the JRE episode was more eye-opening than most of the documentaries made about the perils in North Korea, while @LeoTheoV said that it was crazy that the world was sitting idly by allowing such inhumanities to happen.

Wob @WobBurner i’ve watched every documentary about North Korea ever made and the Yeonmi Park interview on Joe Rogan show is without-a-doubt the most eye-opening. find three hours to listen and i promise you’ll see the world through a different, more appreciative lens. i’ve watched every documentary about North Korea ever made and the Yeonmi Park interview on Joe Rogan show is without-a-doubt the most eye-opening. find three hours to listen and i promise you’ll see the world through a different, more appreciative lens.

LeoTheo @LeoTheoV Just finished listening to Joe Rogan's podcast with Yeonmi Park.



To think that all that shit is happening right now and the world just sits in silence is crazy. Wild. Just finished listening to Joe Rogan's podcast with Yeonmi Park.To think that all that shit is happening right now and the world just sits in silence is crazy. Wild.

Twitter user @httpteagan asked everyone to watch the JRE episode where Park talked about her life and escape from North Korea. Another user @TrentLanie urged everyone to watch the podcast episode regardless of their opinion about Rogan.

teagan @httpteagan Everyone please watch episode 1691 of the joe rogan podcast with yeonmi park she tells her story about how she escaped North Korea and what her life was like there and I’m literally in disbelief this needs to be talked about more Everyone please watch episode 1691 of the joe rogan podcast with yeonmi park she tells her story about how she escaped North Korea and what her life was like there and I’m literally in disbelief this needs to be talked about more

Trent Lanie @TrentLanie Whatever you think about Joe Rogan, whether you think he’s a moron or not or whatever, please listen to the Yeomni Park podcast. She’s a defector from North Korea and her story is terrifying. Also, touches on the CCP. We have to remind ourselves how blessed we are to live in USA. Whatever you think about Joe Rogan, whether you think he’s a moron or not or whatever, please listen to the Yeomni Park podcast. She’s a defector from North Korea and her story is terrifying. Also, touches on the CCP. We have to remind ourselves how blessed we are to live in USA.

@daveson333 asked people to try complaining about life after watching Joe Rogan's interview with Yeonmi Park, while @katevndres stated that the interview hit her like a ton of bricks.

fukhed @daveson333 GO LISTEN TO THAT INTERVIEW ON JOE ROGAN WITH YEONMI PARK AND THEN TRYN COMPLAIN ABOUT YOUR LIFE GO LISTEN TO THAT INTERVIEW ON JOE ROGAN WITH YEONMI PARK AND THEN TRYN COMPLAIN ABOUT YOUR LIFE

kate⁷ @katevndres the yeonmi park and joe rogan podcast hit me like a ton of bricks the yeonmi park and joe rogan podcast hit me like a ton of bricks

@bald_liberty stated that Park was a "bad***" to have survived the ordeal. Another Twitter user @zooweemaamma said that she was not going to be able to sleep after watching the podcast.

The Libertarian Outdoorsman 🐇🌲🎒 @bald_liberty Just finished the Joe rogan podcast episode with yeonmi Park and her story. Holy fuck what a compelling episode. Her story is so insane and she's such a badass. Makes me hate the commies in this country even more. Just finished the Joe rogan podcast episode with yeonmi Park and her story. Holy fuck what a compelling episode. Her story is so insane and she's such a badass. Makes me hate the commies in this country even more.

bust down thespiana @zooweemaamma I just watched Yeonmi Park on Joe Rogan and I will not be sleeping shits fucked I just watched Yeonmi Park on Joe Rogan and I will not be sleeping shits fucked

In a tweet, user @pommerene that she was preparing herself emotionally to watch the interview featuring the North Korean defector, while @izrahamed said JRE 1691 was the most shocking and horrific podcast she had ever sat through.

irene ☁️ @pommerene tomorrow i’m going to listen to the yeonmi park episode of joe rogan’s podcast and i’m emotionally preparing myself tomorrow i’m going to listen to the yeonmi park episode of joe rogan’s podcast and i’m emotionally preparing myself https://t.co/GTwznInAft

إسراء @izrahamed Joe Rogan’s interview with Yeonmi Park is the most shocking and horrific podcast I’ve ever sat through I’m actually speechless. Joe Rogan’s interview with Yeonmi Park is the most shocking and horrific podcast I’ve ever sat through I’m actually speechless.

Twitter user @budwiserpapi asked people to watch the JRE episode featuring Park before complaining about the US government. Twitter user @remodemo stated his surprise, saying:

"Everyone should listen to Yeonmi Park and her story on Joe Rogan. Holy f**k."

#LLE @budwiserpapi before any of y’all ever complain about America and our government again watch the Joe Rogan interview with Yeonmi Park who escaped from North Korea. before any of y’all ever complain about America and our government again watch the Joe Rogan interview with Yeonmi Park who escaped from North Korea.

remodemo @remodemo Everyone should listen to Yeonmi Park and her story on Joe Rogan.



Holy fuck... Everyone should listen to Yeonmi Park and her story on Joe Rogan.Holy fuck...

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far