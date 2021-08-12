When Floyd Mayweather accused Shantel Jackson, his ex-girlfriend, of illegally recording him

Floyd Mayweather was allegedly being recorded by his ex-girlfriend Shantel Jackson under "confidential circumstances". Back in 2019, Mayweather accused Jackson of illegally recording him in an attempt to keep dirt on him in case they broke up.

Shantel Jackson Accused Of Secretly Recording Conversations With Ex Floyd Mayweather https://t.co/jh8RmCbRxS pic.twitter.com/340C8bnGz6 — BallerAlert (@balleralert) July 2, 2019

Floyd Mayweather sought a judge's permission to amend an already filed lawsuit against Jackson to include claims against her for the alleged recording. Mayweather also claimed to have only learned about the unlawfully recorded confidential telephone conversations in February 2019. He stated :

"Jackson intentionally used one or more recording devices to surreptitiously record conversations with Mayweather including telephonic conversations and conversations in the presence of one another without Mayweather’s knowledge or consent. At least some of Jackson’s surreptitious tapings were recorded while Mayweather and Jackson were engaged to be married but Jackson, unbeknownst to Mayweather, was attempting to construct a lawsuit against Mayweather should she decide she preferred its potential to a potential marriage."

In the amendment to the lawsuit, Floyd Mayweather sought unspecified damages plus $5,000 for each time Jackson allegedly recorded him, along with punitive damages.

Shantel Jackson's defense against Floyd Mayweather's allegations

While Shantel Jackson admitted recording phone calls with Floyd Mayweather, she claimed to have done it to protect herself. According to an article from Yahoo! Entertainment, in response to Mayweather's lawsuit against her, Jackson shared some revelations of her own:

She admits recording Mayweather but says it was because she, “reasonably believed that she was obtaining evidence relating” to the crimes of extortion “and/or felonies involving violence against her and/or domestic violence.”

Shantel Jackson Tells Judge She Had a Reasonable Explanation for Recording Floyd Mayweather Without His Consent; She Wants The $3 Million in Jewels Mayweather Took Back After Breakup (Court Docs-Pics-Vids) https://t.co/XSPeRA3VP8 via @BasketballguruD pic.twitter.com/p1MxwEE9G8 — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) September 4, 2019

Shantel Jackson claimed that Floyd Mayweather's behavior and conduct were the reasons for her taping him. Jackson also believed that the law allowed her to record Mayweather because he was committing crimes against her.

Shantel Jackson initially sued Floyd Mayweather in 2014, accusing the multiple-time world champion of assault, battery, defamation and invasion of privacy. She also accused him of stealing close to $3 million in jewelry from her in the aftermath of their breakup. Mayweather countersued Shantel in response, accusing her of using his credit cards without his permission and stealing his money.

Shantel Jackson has now dropped her civil lawsuit against Floyd Mayweather, dismissing all claims against the fighter. According to a recent report by Radar, Jackson's filing asks the court to close the case once and for all.

