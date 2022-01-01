When Floyd Mayweather filed for tax reprieve ahead of Conor McGregor fight

Floyd Mayweather is recognized as one of the richest sportsmen on the planet. The boxing great is all about living up to his 'Money' nickname and is a connoisseur of the finer things in life. However, there was a time when Mayweather was struggling to pay off an undisclosed amount of tax liability.

In July 2017, the boxer filed a Tax Court petition asking the IRS for a reprieve from unpaid taxes from 2015, until after his blockbuster showdown with Conor McGregor. Floyd Mayweather fought the UFC star on August 26, 2017.

As reported by legal website Law360, the petition said:

"Although the taxpayer has substantial assets, those assets are restricted and primarily illiquid. The taxpayer has a significant liquidity event scheduled in about 60 days from which he intends to pay the balance of the 2015 tax liability due and outstanding."

It's unclear how much money Mayweather owed the IRS. However, Law360 reported that the IRS argued the undefeated boxer had enough resources to pay off the debt immediately, even if it required taking out a loan or selling property.

Floyd Mayweather's total earnings from his record-setting May 2015 fight against Manny Pacquiao was reportedly around $220 million.

Following the fight, the now-retired boxer shared a photo of a $100 million check, which was his guaranteed purse from the bout.

Logan Paul slams Floyd Mayweather for not paying him for exhibition fight

Floyd Mayweather was last seen in action against YouTube star Logan Paul in an exhibition match in June 2021. The fight was a major financial success. According to Showtime estimates, the event sold over one million buys at $49.99, which places the earnings in the proximity of $50 million. The total revenue could potentially be higher.

Reports have previously suggested that Logan Paul stood to make around $250,000 in guaranteed earnings, plus an additional 10% of the total pay-per-view sales. However, the social media star recently uploaded a post to his Instagram stories, which suggested that he's not been paid what was promised.

Dexerto @Dexerto Logan Paul claims Floyd Mayweather owes him money 6 months after fight Logan Paul claims Floyd Mayweather owes him money 6 months after fight https://t.co/YMZrfD4NI3

As of now, neither side has clarified the amount Mayweather owes Paul.

While the next opponent for the boxing great has not yet been confirmed, former rival Oscar de la Hoya sensationally called out Mayweather for a rematch in December last year. The two previously met in the ring in May 2007, where 'Money' won the super welterweight fight via split decision.

Edited by Aziel Karthak